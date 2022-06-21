Predicting Madden NFL 23 Ratings for Lions Rookies

SI All Lions provides its Madden NFL 23 ratings predictions for the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp have come and gone for the Detroit Lions. And now, it's time to take a deep dive into the ratings that Madden NFL 23 will give to the Lions' 2022 draft class.

The game is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 19, with its namesake John Madden, who passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, set to be on the cover.

Here are my projected ratings for Detroit's '22 draft picks.

1.) EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - 80

I'm going to go with an 80 for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He's viewed as a game-changing pass rusher, and could eventually develop into a generational one that averages close to 10 sacks a season.

Penei Sewell, the Lions' No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 draft, was rated a 75 in Madden NFL 22's initial ratings. Meanwhile, Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, was rated a 76.

I believe the developers at Madden view Hutchinson as a more pro-ready and impactful player going into his first season in the league than both Sewell and Okudah. So, it makes me even more comfortable projecting that Hutchinson receives an 80 rating from Madden NFL 23.

2.) Wide receiver Jameson Williams - 74

Williams, despite his torn ACL, was still viewed by several pundits as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 draft class. I think that'll help his rating, but there's also the fact that a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, both of whom were drafted in the top 10, received a 75 rating.

I think Williams, the No. 12 selection out of Alabama, will receive a 74 rating from Madden NFL 23.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

3.) Defensive end Josh Paschal - 71

Defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, the No. 41 pick in last year's draft, received an initial 71 rating from Madden. I think Josh Paschal, the 46th pick out of Kentucky in this year's draft, will receive the same rating.

He doesn't enter the NFL with a ton of fanfare, and might've been a reach for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes in the spot he was selected in the second round. But, I still think the former three-time Wildcats captain ends up with a 71.

4.) Safety Kerby Joseph - 68

The former Illinois safety, who was taken at No. 97 overall by Holmes & Co., is expected to be a versatile weapon for the Lions' defensive backfield going into his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder not only tied for first in all of college football in interceptions in 2021 (five), but he also tied for third in the nation in fumble recoveries (three). In doing so, he became the only player in the country with five or more interceptions and three or more fumble recoveries during the regular season.

Since joining the Lions, he's lined up both at nickel and on special teams.

Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was taken at No. 101 overall in last year's draft, was given a 67 rating in Madden 22's initial ratings. I'm willing to say that Joseph receives a 68 to start off his NFL career.

Now, here are my ratings for the rest of Detroit's '22 draft class:

Tight end James Mitchell (fifth-round pick, No. 177 overall) - 65

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth-round pick, No. 188 overall) - 65

EDGE James Houston (sixth-round pick, No. 217 overall) - 63

Cornerback Chase Lucas (seventh-round pick, No. 237 overall) - 62