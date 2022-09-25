Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions have made believers out of plenty, as the result of their efforts in the offseason and their competitive showings in each of their first two games of the 2022 season. If they want to prove that they are legitimate playoff contenders, winning in Week 3 would be a massive step forward.

However, they're taking on a Minnesota Vikings team that is coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins has been historically good against the Lions, and he has two top receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen that have been thorns in Detroit's side for the duration of their careers.

Though the Lions have what it takes to win this game, they'll have their work cut out for them. The team is still banged up along the offensive line, and the secondary has struggled to contain the big plays. For those reasons, Dan Campbell's group will ultimately come up short in what should be a very close contest.

Vikings 31, Lions 23

Vito Chirco

On Sunday, the Lions will look to win two straight games for the first time since Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season.

If Detroit is able to pull it off against the Minnesota Vikings, it will need to do a much better job at stopping Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson has been a Lions killer throughout his career.

In fact, in four games against Detroit, he's notched 30 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. Those 30 catches and 503 receiving yards are both career-best marks for Jefferson against an opponent.

Additionally, just last season, the play-making wideout produced two games with 100-plus receiving yards against Detroit, including a career-best 11 receptions and 182 yards in a Week 13 contest at Ford Field.

After catching just six passes for 48 yards a week ago against the Philadelphia Eagles, I believe the third-year pro is due for a bounce-back performance Sunday vs. the Lions.

And, the best defense for Jefferson won't be throwing Jeff Okudah or Amani Oruwariye at him. Instead, it will be running the football with D'Andre Swift and his running back counterparts, in an attempt to keep the Vikings' offense off the field as much as possible.

I think the Lions will do so to some success, but it won't be enough to secure the Week 3 road victory.

Vikings 30, Lions 27

Camren Clouthier

After a convincing victory over the Commanders last weekend, the Lions look to continue their momentum against the Vikings this Sunday in Minnesota.

As both teams sit at 1-1 on the season, I think this will be a closer contest than expected.

The Lions have looked solid so far this year, with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's gameplans being both creative and potent.

I expect that Amon-Ra St. Brown will be a focal point in the Detroit offense once again, and I'm curious to see how the battle between him and Justin Jefferson unfolds.

This will be a good matchup, and I'm excited to see what happens.

Vikings 35, Lions 28

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity this week to build on the momentum of winning their first game of the NFL season. The Vikings are going to be without a couple of players on defense, so Detroit must capitalize and continue to play exceedingly well offensively. The Vikings' run defense hasn't been stellar to start the season, while Detroit has been able to run the ball well.

If the defense can figure out a way to limit running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the offense will deliver a close victory. This could be a game decided on the last possession of the fourth quarter.

Lions 31, Vikings 30