Predictions: Seahawks-Lions

Vito Chirco

On Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit will attempt to do so without arguably its top three offensive weapons: Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark.

It won't be easy for Dan Campbell's squad, but the Lions, in the end, should prevail victorious against a Seahawks team (1-2) that just isn't that good and is averaging a measly 15.7 points per game.

Additionally, Seattle has permitted the third-most rushing yards through three weeks (471). It should provide Jamaal Williams with a chance to shine, in front of the home crowd at Ford Field.

Expect Williams and T.J. Hockenson to step up with clutch performances in the absence of Swift, St. Brown and Chark. And, it should be just enough for Detroit to squeak out the Week 4 win.

Lions 24, Seahawks 21

Camren Clouthier

I anticipate that the Lions will have a chip on their shoulder coming into this one, so expect them to be a little extra aggressive.

In terms of quarterbacks, Jared Goff clearly has an edge over Geno Smith. So, there's another obvious advantage for the Lions.

Truly, there is no reason why Detroit should lose this one.

Lions 28, Seahawks 14

John Maakaron

We have seen it time and time again: the Lions being heavy favorites to defeat a struggling team, only to turn around and play a poor game and lose.

Things have gotten a little more complicated for Detroit since wide receiver DJ Chark was ruled out.

Expect running back Jamaal Williams and tight end T.J. Hockenson to be heavily featured in the offensive gameplan this week.

The Seahawks rank 30th against the run, as they have allowed an average of 157 yards per game.

Despite the plethora of injuries, Detroit should be able to control the football on the ground and score enough points to defeat one of the league's worst teams.

Lions 24, Seattle 17