Post-Minicamp 2022 Detroit Lions Depth Chart

Heading into a long break, the next time the Detroit Lions will all be together is for training camp.

Since free agency and the NFL Draft, the organization has put on rookie minicamp, organized team activities and now mandatory minicamp. In that time, Detroit has had the opportunity to evaluate what it has.

Heading into the break, which will end with the start of training camp on July 26, it’s time to formulate a best guess at what the Lions’ depth chart will look like when the season begins. This projection is based on all 89 players that are currently on the roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: David Blough

Reserves: Tim Boyle

There’s no question that Goff, as long as he’s healthy, will be the team’s starter behind center when the season starts. He finished strong in 2021 and has been making strides under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The backup spot, on the other hand, is a little murky. Both Blough and Boyle have experience starting games in the NFL, though neither has won a start. With recent reports out of Allen Park favoring Blough to this point, I’ll give him the edge heading into training camp.

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift, Jason Cabinda (FB)

Backup: Jamaal Williams

Reserves: Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds, Greg Bell

Swift and Williams form more of a 1A and 1B as opposed to the traditional starter-backup dynamic. The two may not necessarily split carries, as Swift will likely get more touches, but both will play significant roles.

The third running back spot is up in the air. The trio of Igwebuike, Jefferson and Reynolds all contributed in some capacity in 2021 and will now battle it out for what will either be one or two available roster spots.

There’s also Bell, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. He suffered a serious eye injury that held him out of the combine, which may have kept him from being drafted. A good training camp performance will make head coach Dan Campbell’s decision at this position interesting.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds

Backups: Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Kalif Raymond

Reserves: Jameson Williams (Injured), Josh Johnson, Tom Kennedy, Kalil Pimpleton, Corey Sutton

St. Brown was the darling of the team last year, using a phenomenal second half to break the team record for receiving yards by a rookie. Chark, on the other hand, is the team’s top free agent addition who figures to add an additional spark.

Reynolds has the upper hand when it comes to competition for the third receiver spot due to his chemistry with Goff from their time together with the Rams. Don’t be surprised, though, if Cephus reemerges as he had a strong start to 2021 before his season ended with a broken collarbone.

Benson has had a strong spring, according to Campbell, and Raymond is a jack-of-all-trades. Johnson, Pimpleton and Sutton give Detroit three solid UDFA options. It may be Pimpleton who has the best chance of making the roster, as he has value as a return man and has stood out in workouts.

Campbell said Thursday that Williams will likely remain out for the start of training camp as he continues to rehab an ACL injury suffered in January. His speed will provide an instant spark whenever he’s active, but a timeline for that is still unclear.

Tight end

Starter: T.J. Hockenson

Backup: Garrett Griffin

Reserves: James Mitchell (Injured), Shane Zylstra, Brock Wright, Derrick Deese Jr., Nolan Givan

Hockenson is another player who is entrenched in his starting spot. Heading into his fourth season, the 2019 first-rounder will be an important piece of the offense.

Griffin holds the edge in the backup battle currently because of his four seasons of experience and ability as a blocker. Both Zylstra and Wright played important roles for the Lions in 2021, however, and scheme familiarity could help them stick.

It’s uncertain when Mitchell will be ready, as he’s recovering from an ACL injury of his own. He said after being drafted that he would be cleared to play in June, so expect him to be contributing in some capacity during training camp.

Mitchell was a consistent option at Virginia Tech in the passing game, so he could be a player who catches eyes once fully healthy and participating.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell

Backups: Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper

Reserve: Obinna Eze

Detroit is set with bookend tackles. In Decker, there’s the seasoned veteran presence. Sewell, meanwhile, provides the youth and exciting potential.

Both were solid last year but each missed at least one game. With Decker missing the first eight games of 2021, Nelson was forced to step in and contribute. He was serviceable and will be an asset as a swing-tackle option.

Skipper stands 6-foot-9 and is massive. He’ll fight for a job alongside backups at other interior offensive line positions, while Eze will also be competing as a UDFA.

Offensive guard

Starters: Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Backups: Tommy Kraemer, Logan Stenberg

Reserves: Kevin Jarvis, Zein Obeid

Sticking with the common theme, the Lions appear set when it comes to starting guards. It’s the backup conversation where things get interesting.

Kraemer gathered valuable experience from his time last season, as he played in nine games and started three. He holds the upper hand when it comes to second teamers.

Time is running out for Stenberg, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Draft. In his two seasons, he’s played in just nine games with no starts. To hold onto his roster spot, he’ll have to fend off Jarvis and Obeid, two versatile UDFA’s.

Jarvis, in particular, is a player who is seen as one of the most likely UDFA’s to break camp on the 53-man roster.

Center

Starter: Frank Ragnow

Backup: Evan Brown

Reserve: Ryan McCollum

Ragnow is one of the most talented young centers in the league. He was dealt a tough blow in 2021, as he suffered a season-ending toe injury in Week 4. Now fully healthy, Ragnow is all systems go.

When he went down, however, Campbell called on Brown to fill his role. The results were sound, as Brown played his way into a contract extension for the upcoming season. McCollum, meanwhile, must beat out Brown to make the roster.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Michael Brockers

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal

Reserves: Eric Banks, Jashon Cornell, John Cominsky, Bruce Hector

Hutchinson will get plenty of shine as the offseason progresses, as he’s the Lions’ newly minted top pick. A Michigan product, the hometown kid will be called upon for a big contribution in his first year alongside the veteran Brockers.

Onwuzurike will be vital as a rotational player, whether he lines up as a defensive end or tackle. He sputtered in his rookie year but is looked at as a player who will show growth in year two.

Paschal is the last of Detroit’s unsigned picks and didn’t participate in minicamp due to what Campbell said was a, “lower extremity issue.” Assuming all hang-ups get resolved, he’ll be an important piece in the rotation as well.

Cornell and Cominsky are interesting players. The former is heading into his third season with the first two plagued by injuries. He suffered a torn Achilles in his rookie season and, after being suspended for three games to start 2021, played in just one game.

Cominsky, meanwhile, is a waiver-wire addition who was highly coveted. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, eight teams put a claim on the former Atlanta Falcon. Detroit got him because it was first in line.

Nose tackle

Starter: Alim McNeill

Backup: John Penisini

Reserves: Demetrius Taylor

McNeill showed promise at the end of his rookie season and will be utilized on the first team in his second. Campbell expressed his impression of newfound versatility that the N.C. State third rounder has, so watch out for how he is used in 2022.

Penisini is a player who has been key for depth during his first two seasons in the league. With a loaded defensive end room, he will likely have to battle to remain on the roster. Taylor is a UDFA from Appalachian State.

Outside linebacker

Starter: Charles Harris

Backup: Romeo Okwara

Reserves: Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara, James Houston, Natrez Patrick

With Romeo Okwara recovering from a torn Achilles, Harris has the inside track on the starting outside backer job heading into the preseason. However, Okwara has a proven track record and will be right back in the mix once healthy.

Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant will also compete for reps, as both were key down the stretch in 2021. Houston is a fifth-round pick who was unstoppable at Jackson State, while Patrick has played in 25 games over four seasons in the league.

Middle linebacker

Starters: Alex Anzalone, Chris Board

Backups: Jarrad Davis, Derrick Barnes

Reserves: Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman, Malcolm Rodriguez, Josh Woods

Perhaps the most up-in-the-air position group, everyone is in play to start at this position. Anzalone was brought back after coming to Detroit on a one-year deal in 2021 and is a presumed favorite due to his experience.

Board is intriguing, as he began his career as a special teamer. However, with each year as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, his contributions on defense increased. His trajectory is similar to that of former Lion Jalen Reeves-Maybin, so Board can be expected to contribute in some way.

Barnes was a fourth rounder in 2021, so there is optimism that he should be able to compete and possibly win one of the starting jobs. The same is true with Davis, who is back for a second stint with the team and was drafted No. 21 overall by Detroit in 2017.

Don’t count out any of the reserves, though. Hamilton had a strong training camp in 2021 before winding up on injured reserve. Woods and Pittman became contributors late in the year due to a variety of injuries at the position and Rodriguez is a versatile player who should make the roster due to his special teams abilities.

Cornerback

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah

Backups: Will Harris, Mike Hughes

Reserves: AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs (Injured), Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Savion Smith, Mark Gilbert, Cedric Boswell

After Oruwariye’s emergence last season, he’ll be counted on to cover opponents top receivers. After him, however, there’s several ways the Lions could go on the opposite side of the field.

Okudah was picked third overall in 2020 but has struggled in two seasons. In 2021, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that hampered his development. As he nears full health, he’ll get a chance to prove himself as a starter.

Hughes is a free agent addition who will also factor into the mix, while Harris profiles as a hybrid corner-safety who will do what he’s asked.

Campbell hit with two 2021 UDFAs in Parker and Jacobs, both of whom were key pieces in the secondary from the beginning of the year. Jacobs is still rehabbing an ACL injury suffered in Week 15, so there is uncertainty about when he may be available.

Safety

Starters: Tracy Walker III, DeShon Elliott

Backups: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu

Reserves: C.J. Moore, JuJu Hughes, Brady Breeze

In Walker, the Lions have a piece that can be looked to as a leader of the defense. He was extended in the offseason and has high hopes for building a winner. Alongside him is Elliott, another former Raven who has had injury issues.

Despite the injuries, Elliott has been good when available in his career. If he can remain healthy, he could wind up being very valuable.

Joseph, a 2022 third-round selection, has an opportunity to claim a rotational role in his rookie season. Melifonwu, meanwhile, is very similar to Harris with his ability to play both corner and safety. He’s missed valuable reps during minicamp, though, as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

Moore is a player whom the Lions could have allowed to walk after the 2021 season, yet he was extended on a one-year deal.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Starter: Riley Patterson

Backup: Austin Seibert

Patterson was what the Lions needed last year, providing consistency after starting the year with uncertainty. First called upon in Week 12, Patterson finished the season 13-for-14 on field goal attempts and a perfect 16-for-16 on extra points.

Don’t count out Seibert, however, as he possesses a big leg and will be competitive throughout the fall.

Punter

Starter: Jack Fox

Long snapper

Starter: Scot Daly

No debates here. Fox and Daly are set to reprise their roles, as the Lions haven’t made any additions at their positions.

Kick returner

Starter: Godwin Igwebuike

Punt returner

Starter: Kalif Raymond

Until proven otherwise, we’ll expect both players to run it back at their respective positions. If Igwebuike is on the outside after cut day, Raymond could handle both. There’s also Jameson Williams as a potential option once he’s healthy.