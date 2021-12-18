Pros and Cons of Lions Adding Gardner Minshew II

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II this offseason.

"Minshew Mania" and the Detroit Lions: Could they be a match?

Well, at least one NFL analyst thinks they could be: NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, who famously served as the vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys from 1960-88.

In the Pro Football Hall of Famer's latest piece for NFL.com, he labeled the Lions as one of the six "trade fits" for Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

As Brandt writes,

"The Lions appear to be in for at least another year with Jared Goff, who is guaranteed $15.5 million next season. Still, if the front office elects not to draft a quarterback prospect this offseason, Minshew could be brought in to challenge Goff, who hasn't done much to transcend the limitations imposed by his uninspiring supporting cast. Let us not forget that Minshew first burst on the scene as a rookie in 2019 while playing for a Jaguars team that only featured one player (D.J. Chark) who cracked 800 yards receiving. So even if Minshew just ends up pulling bridge duty, he could bring a bit of juice and swagger to a franchise that should be aiming to at least outpace this season's dreadful record."

For starters, the highly-eccentric Minshew would certainly bring some energy to Detroit's despondent fanbase, which has seen its NFL franchise lose 11 of its first 13 games in 2021.

In his lone start this season (Week 13 against the N.Y. Jets), the 25-year-old recorded a near perfect day. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a mightily impressive passer rating of 133.7.

Sure, the performance came against the woeful 3-10 Jets. However, it was still enough to put him on the radar for QB-needy teams, such as the Lions.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and the rest of the NFL should know by now, though, that Minshew is nothing more than a backup quarterback. And when I say that, I mean absolutely no offense to the owner of the trademark "Mississippi Mustache."

When Minshew is asked to spot start on a few occasions throughout the course of a season, there's no question he can provide a spark off the bench, or as his fans call it, some "Minshew Magic."

He just can't be relied upon to start on a full-time basis, as his numbers have proven over the course of his now three years in the league (i.e. his 44.6 QBR in 2019 and 51.7 QBR in 2020).

Minshew is no long-term fix for the Lions' woes under center, so he isn't the guy that Holmes & Co. should be pursuing to be their starting QB in 2022.

However, by trading for him this offseason, Detroit would at least be adding a quality backup to the quarterbacks room and an upgrade over Jared Goff's present backups, David Blough and Tim Boyle.

As a No. 2 quarterback, I'm all aboard the Minshew Mania train. I'm just not getting on the train if he's starting for the Lions on a weekly basis in 2022.