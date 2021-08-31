Pros and Cons of Lions Bringing Back RB Jason Huntley

Should the Detroit Lions bring back a former running back who was released by former GM Bob Quinn?

When running back Jason Huntley was released by former general manager Bob Quinn, many supporters of the Detroit Lions felt the rookie was not given a fair chance to showcase his skills.

Huntley was the Lions second selection of the fifth round -- No. 172 overall -- from New Mexico State.

In four seasons playing at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 games. He also secured seven receiving touchdowns.

Through the first few weeks of training camp in Detroit, he demonstrated lightning-fast speed and steady growth with each passing day and practice.

He did struggle in the area of special teams, as he routinely dropped punts and did not gain a foothold in the return game.

Recall, rookies that were selected in 2020 missed out on traditional rookie minicamps and the offseason program due to the global pandemic.

For Huntley, he quickly found himself on the outs with Detroit's coaching staff due to his struggles on special teams and in pass protection.

After being waived last season, Huntley was claimed by the Eagles. The speedy running back only played in five games last season and recorded five carries for 19 yards. He also returned two kicks.

According to reports from Eagles training camp, Huntley’s speed has been on display all throughout the preseason.

The second-year running back also appears more comfortable after actually participating in a full offseason program.

It appears at this point that the Lions running backs room is full, as Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike came on strong late in the preseason.

The team also invested a draft pick in Jermar Jefferson, who has a similar skillset with a higher upside.

Huntley has the advantage of potentially having allies among the coaching staff, as both running backs Duce Staley and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp were with the Eagles in 2020.

While bringing back Huntley would please many supporters, it is best for the Lions to pass and to develop the players currently on the roster at running back.