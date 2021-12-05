Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

    Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions pursuing N.Y. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason or in 2023.
    Author:

    Could New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones be the Detroit Lions' next starting quarterback? 

    For starters, Lions fans and pundits alike both agree that the incumbent, Jared Goff, isn't the long-term answer in the Motor City. 

    Meanwhile, there's a chance the Giants won't exercise Jones' fifth-year rookie contract option. The "G-Men" will have until the beginning of next May to pick up that option. But, if they don't, Jones, who's presently in his third NFL season, will become a free agent in 2023 at just 26 years old. 

    Jones has been nowhere near a home-run draft pick since New York general manager Dave Gettleman selected the Duke product with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

    He took over the reins under center from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, and has experienced his fair share of struggles since. 

    He's thrown for just 10 touchdowns in 11 games, and he owns a paltry QBR of 41.0, which places him 25th among all qualified passers in 2021. 

    If the season were to end today, it'd be the worst QBR for Jones in a single season since he entered the league. And, it's not exactly close to the QBR he put up during his rookie campaign in '19, during which he produced a career-best 24 passing touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts).  

    USATSI_17249201_168388382_lowres

    Recommended Lions Articles

    benson5

    Lions' Week 13 Inactive List: Trinity Benson, Matt Nelson Inactive

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 13 inactive list against the Minnesota Vikings.

    fickell5

    Report: Lions Interviewed Luke Fickell Before Hiring Dan Campbell

    The Detroit Lions could have had Luke Fickell as their head coach.

    USATSI_17226603_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Vikings-Lions

    The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.

    At least partially due to Jones' lack of career development, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was relieved of his duties earlier this season. 

    Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has taken over the team's play-calling duties on an interim basis since, and he/whoever gets the job on a full-time basis next season will be tasked with getting Jones' career back on the right track. 

    Whether the Giants are able to accomplish such with Jones is anyone's guess at this point. 

    It begs the question: Would Jones be better off with a change of scenery at this juncture in his career? 

    Whether Detroit is the right place for it to happen is another question. Detroit's offensive coaching staff, currently led by OC Anthony Lynn, doesn't leave me with much optimism that Motown is the right fit for the former first-rounder. 

    But, at the end of the day, Lions general manager Brad Holmes should be evaluating every single option when it comes to his quarterback situation for next season, because it's already crystal clear that Goff is no longer an NFL starting-caliber signal-caller. 

    While I'm not sold on Jones being the guy that can lead the Lions to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, it wouldn't hurt to put in a call to the Giants this offseason to see what the asking price is for the QB known as "Danny Dimes."

    USATSI_17251040_168388382_lowres
    News

    Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

    10 seconds ago
    benson5
    News

    Lions' Week 13 Inactive List: Trinity Benson, Matt Nelson Inactive

    54 minutes ago
    fickell5
    News

    Report: Lions Interviewed Luke Fickell Before Hiring Dan Campbell

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17226603_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Vikings-Lions

    5 hours ago
    michigan5
    News

    Party Like It's 2004: Wolverines Clinch Big Ten Championship, Playoff Berth

    12 hours ago
    wolverines5
    News

    Look: RB Donovan Edwards Tosses Touchdown Pass in Big Ten Title Game

    15 hours ago
    Swift5
    Podcasts

    Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting D'Andre Swift Over Jonathan Taylor?

    18 hours ago
    flowers5
    News

    Detroit Lions Place Trey Flowers on Injured Reserve

    19 hours ago