Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season.

They’ve failed to play complementary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time.

One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was its offensive line. Yet, through seven games, the starters have yet to play a single snap together. With offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai recovering from surgery, there’s a chance Detroit goes a second consecutive season with its starters not playing a snap together.

With the injuries to the group and the team’s unsuccessful start to the season, Detroit could consider a shake-up. Among the team’s top potential trade candidates is left tackle Taylor Decker.

In his seventh professional season, the Ohio State product has played every single snap to this point. Decker has been durable for the majority of his career, as he’s played a full season three times and missed just one game in 2019.

Last season, he missed the season’s first eight games with a finger injury that required surgery. He played the remaining nine games, though, and helped bring stability to what was a struggling Lions offense at the time.

Decker is one half of one of the better tackle duos in football, as he shares the field with second year right tackle Penei Sewell. Together, the two have been key to keeping quarterback Jared Goff upright.

Decker has two years remaining on his contract, and at age 29 still likely has plenty in the tank. This is both a blessing and a curse, as Detroit could likely get a decent return for him but trading him would break up the vaunted offensive line.

The Lions made their desire to build their offensive line clear with the selection of Sewell. The unit, which also boasts center Frank Ragnow, Vaitai and guard Jonah Jackson when healthy, would take a big hit with the loss of Decker.

Should Detroit deal Decker, either Matt Nelson or Dan Skipper would step in as the replacement. Sewell would presumably make the switch to left tackle to replace him, while Nelson or Skipper step in on the right side.

The downside to trading Decker would be the loss of a veteran leader in the locker room. As a seven-year pro, he’s one of the elder statesmen in Detroit’s locker room. With the offensive line group especially young, his presence would certainly be missed should he be dealt away.

Detroit could fetch a decent return. Any trade partner wouldn’t offer a plethora of draft picks, which is likely what the Lions would be looking for, but an opponent could send a pick or two in return for the veteran offensive lineman.

It is likely, since team's covet reliable offensive tackles, general manager Brad Holmes could receive a first or second round draft pick to part ways with the veteran lineman.

According to OverTheCap, Decker is owed $8.75 million in 2022 in base salary but has a cap hit of $14.4 million. That number rises to $19.35 million in 2023 and $19.1 million in 2024. If Detroit can get that contract off the books without having to take on another, it would be successful from a financial standpoint.

However, the Lions are still rebuilding and the offensive line has been built with plenty of potential. Assuming Sewell continues his upward trajectory and Ragnow maintains his All-Pro level of play, the Lions would be smart to keep Decker and continue to build at the skill positions.

Decker has been very good for the Lions throughout his career. Unless a team throws an offer that is impossible to refuse, he should remain a Lion.