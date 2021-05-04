Ranking Lions' 2021 Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions’ 2021 draft class is widely viewed as one of the better groups in the NFL. The consensus grade is near an "A" for the first draft conducted by new Lions GM Brad Holmes.

With that said, some picks stand out more than others. Most of the picks were made based on value, as Holmes was able to snag several players well beyond where they were believed to be selected.

Here is a ranking of the Lions' picks, from worst to best.

7.) Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State (Seventh round, 257th overall)

Based on value, this is one of the draft’s better picks. Detroit was able to get Jefferson, who was predicted to be a mid-fourth-to-fifth-round pick, with three picks remaining in the draft. Yet, this pick doesn’t fill a need necessarily, and so it ranks the lowest.

Jefferson has the talent to be a productive player in this league. Yet, Detroit has a history of picking running backs late in the draft that never materialize with the team.

This pick could wind up being a massive steal, yet it’s likely that Jefferson suffers the same fate that Jason Huntley did when he was picked by the Lions in 2019.

6.) Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State (Third round, 72nd overall)

McNeill is a talented run-stopper, but was the second consecutive tackle taken by Detroit. There were other talented options available when the Lions chose McNeill that would’ve filled other needs. However, Holmes & Co. landed on McNeill.

The choice is a good one for depth purposes. However, it just wasn’t the right one at the time. Detroit has plenty of needs, and doubling down on defensive tackle this early in the draft wasn’t the smartest decision.

5.) Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (Fourth round, 113th overall)

Barnes flies all over the place. He’s a hard-hitting, pass-rushing linebacker who has the potential to be an impact player. Yet, he’s very raw, and will need some coaching. Playing in the Big Ten, one of the most physical college conferences in the country, will help his adjustment to the NFL.

The Lions need this pick to turn out. Being able to get a solid starter in the fourth round would jumpstart a defense that badly needs life. Barnes has the potential to bring energy and toughness, but may not make an immediate impact like the players above him on this list.

4.) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (Fourth round, 112th overall)

St. Brown is above Barnes on this list, because he’s almost certainly a plug-and-play starter from day one. Detroit badly needs production from St. Brown, as a result of the departures at his position this offseason.

While not having a spectacular trait, St. Brown does a lot of things well. He’s sure-handed, and can stretch the field in some areas. This was a nice value pick for Detroit and another that was made beyond where the prospect was supposed to go.

3.) Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington (Second round, 41st overall)

We’re into the meat and potatoes of this class, a description that fits Onwuzurike perfectly. In Onwuzurike, the Lions are getting a big pass-rusher who can cause problems from a variety of different positions and techniques.

The Lions desperately needed a player of his caliber who can rush the passer from the interior. Adding him to the defensive line should help the rebuild in a variety of ways.

Was there better value available in Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah? Certainly.

But, grabbing a player of Onwuzurike’s caliber should make a large impact on Detroit’s roster -- and sooner rather than later.

2.) Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (Third round, 101st overall)

Melifonwu is a big cornerback who is very good in press coverage. He’s also fast, and can play with just about anyone. Getting him in the third round was an absolute steal for Holmes & Co.

Cornerback isn’t presently a position of dire need. However, it could be in the near future. Jeff Okudah struggled last year, and Amani Oruwariye has struggled at times. Adding competition in the form of a player like Melifonwu will do wonders for the position group.

Don’t be surprised if Melifonwu is matched up opposite Okudah very soon.

1.) Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (First round, seventh overall)

The clear-cut, best selection for Holmes & Co. fell right into their laps. When Cincinnati and Miami both elected to take wide receivers, Sewell dropped to the seventh pick. Holmes and his staff celebrated the choice -- and rightfully so.

In Sewell, Detroit is getting a potentially generational player. Sewell is a warrior and physically imposing. Putting Sewell at right tackle opposite Taylor Decker gives the Lions two solid options at the ultra important position.

Having this strong line will do wonders for an offense that is built around young running back D’Andre Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs' struggles in the Super Bowl showed how vital a strong offensive line can be. By taking Sewell, Holmes has shown that he’s committed to building a solid front five.