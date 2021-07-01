Ranking NFC North Quarterbacks ahead of 2021 Season

Is Jared Goff currently the best quarterback in the NFC North?

A major decision awaits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback can decide to opt out of the 2021 season by Friday. If he decides to do so, he retains a large portion of his salary.

While the decision to sit out an entire NFL season is highly unlikely for the future Hall of Famer, it is not completely out of the question, as Rodgers and the Packers have been feuding over the past 24 months.

As the season approaches, here is the ranking of the starting quarterback's in the NFC North.

4. Andy Dalton - Chicago Bears

Despite signing Dalton to a one-year, $10 million dollar agreement, the Bears will likely have the worst quarterback situation of any NFC North team this upcoming season.

The only factor Bears' supporters can hang their hat on is rookie Justin Fields will most certainly make his debut at some point this season.

3. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have also looked to the future, as they drafted quarterback Kellen Mond in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season, Cousins recorded 4,265 passing yards with 35 touchdowns, which was sixth-best in the entire league.

Justin Jefferson has already emerged as a must-see talent, as the talented wideout secured 1,400 receiving yards in his debut campaign in Minnesota.

The issue in Minnesota is that Cousins is not the player that will elevate his game to a level that can carry his team.

He is the safe play for the time being, but look for the organization to turn the page quickly if the team gets off to a rocky start this season.

2. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFL MVP must still be reeling following his team's playoff exit at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No question, Rodgers is headed for Canton following his playing career.

Heading into 2021, Rodgers and the Packers have plenty of work to do in order to repair their fractured relationship.

One year older, Rodgers slides to the No. 2 spot behind the division's best quarterback.

This is the season the Packers begin to seriously explore playing backup Jordan Love more, whether Rodgers decides to play this season or if he leaves.

© Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

1. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

If you happen to be a subscriber of NFL Gamepass, you can watch how Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill played while Dan Campbell was his interim head coach.

He was often put in positions to succeed and the Dolphins absolutely dominated the Titans in Week 6 of the 2015 season.

Goff will be protected with a solid running game and short, intermediate passes.

Let's not forget that Goff carried the Rams to a playoff victory just last season before their playoff exit.

Now in Detroit, Goff will enjoy the opportunity to place a stamp on this offense, which should translate to a highly productive 2021 season.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

