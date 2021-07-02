Ex-Lions RB Reggie Bush: 'My Records Should Be Reinstated'

Former Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush is seeking to have his NCAA records reinstated.

On July 1, college athletes finally had the opportunity to earn money from their name, image and likeness. Several athletes immediately took advantage, as they signed with major sports outlets and began promoting a variety of items online.

Bush, who played for the Lions from 2013-14, shared online Thursday that his goals to have his records restored and his Heisman Trophy returned have not been met favorably.

Following his collegiate career, Bush was penalized for receiving multiple benefits for himself and his family that were a violation of NCAA rules.

USC, which had previously distanced itself from the former NFL back, had severe sanctions levied against them, including their 2004 title being vacated and not participating in a bowl game for two-years.

After it was all but certain he would be stripped of the 2005 Heisman, Bush voluntarily vacated the 2005 award given to the nation's best collegiate player.

In a statement, Bush wrote, "We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy 'solely' due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

