Report: Lions Release WR Kalil Pimpleton, TE Devin Funchess

The news was quiet in the early morning regarding roster cuts for the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell did not reveal much new information in his media session on Monday.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Lions have made a decision on wideout Kalil Pimpleton, parting ways with the speedy wideout.

Coming out of Central Michigan, the odds were long for the talented wideout to make Detroit's roster.

With DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds at the top of the depth chart, Pimpleton struggled to make the big play in training camp and during preseason games.

He was targeted often in the three games, but often could not link up with Detroit's quarterbacks.

The pathway for most young players would have been on special teams, but Pimpleton did not emerge as one of the standouts.

“I thought (Justin) Jackson and Craig (Reynolds) yesterday both had good returns, now there was a couple of penalties that make them look real good," said Campbell. "But I think both of those guys showed that they have the ability to get what’s there and so that’s a starting point.”

Tight end Devin Funchess was attempting to make a comeback after being out of football for a period of time.

Unfortunately, his time in Detroit has also come to an end after a quiet preseason.

The ex-Wolverines standout was attempting to best Shane Zylstra, Brock Wright and James Mitchell to earn a spot behind T.J. Hockenson.

