Report: Cornerback Richard Sherman Arrested, Denied Bail

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

"Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail," posted ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on social media.

The veteran defensive back was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2011 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Sherman battled a variety of injuries and finished the season with 18 tackles, one pass defended pass and one interception for the San Fransisco 49ers.

Pro Football Focus graded the 33-year-old the 38th best cornerback in the league, as he earned a 67.7 grade.

Back in early 2020, it was reported that Sherman turned down a lucrative offer from the Detroit Lions.

He was reportedly guaranteed $20 million as part of Detroit's contract offer.

After spending time with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Sherman realized that San Francisco was a better fit for him than Detroit.

“But that’s not the kind of football I want to play. The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way, and that’s really not the way I do football," Sherman said via The Athletic.

He added, "Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture. And I’m very comfortable with the things they do, and I really believe we can win."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER