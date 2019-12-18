Coaching Staff Has Seen Growth from Rookie Jahlani Tavai

With linebacker Jarrad Davis out for the season, rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai has more responsibilities than he did earlier in the season.

With increased responsibilities and more experience, his overall game has impressed head coach Matt Patricia and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni.

"He got thrown into the action pretty early," Patricia said. "He did a really good job handling that responsibility early in the season. His presence is a little more mature than what it was to start the season."

Patricia added, "He has been consistent since day one. He has been the same person everyday in the building, which has allowed us to build on him as a player. He comes in and absorbs whatever he learned from the day before and the next day he is ready to learn more on top of that. That is why you can put him out in front of that defense to make those calls."

Pasqualoni expressed that he has also seen growth throughout Tavai's rookie season. He went on to explain how the speed of the game affects a player's performance.

“Yeah, he just gets better. He gets better every single week. I really think, I really believe that the game is slowing down for him," Pasqualoni said.

"He’s doing a really, really good job of making adjustments and alignments, and trying to help the front get lined up when we do have to adjust a little bit. I think he’s really growing. He’s doing a good job with the speed of the game, and like a lot of great players, as they get older and they mature, things slow down for them, and they are able to play at a fast pace.”

