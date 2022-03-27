Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Malik Willis would start for the Detroit Lions during his rookie season.

1.) How surprised were you that the Lions brought back LB Jarrad Davis?

Vito Chirco: Color me surprised. Upon arriving to the Motor City, I know that Dan Campbell did offer some relatively high praise for Davis. However, I still never expected Davis to re-join the Lions for a second stint, especially this quickly.

It'll be interesting now to see if Davis is able to blend in with the present crop of Detroit players.

Adam Strozynski: Baffled and stunned is how I would describe it. This isn't a guy that makes your defense better, at least on paper. Maybe the coaching staff sees something we don't.

2.) Can Aaron Glenn put Davis in a better position to succeed this time around?

Chirco: If your expectation is for Glenn to make Davis into a quality reserve, I think you have a solid shot at being satisfied. However, if your expectation is for Glenn to turn Davis into a quality starter, I think you're bound to be disappointed.

I do believe that Davis is an NFL-level linebacker. Yet, he's not the type of defensive player that is going to be capable of taking Detroit's defense to the next level.

He's a middle-of-the-road linebacker that can be a nice depth piece in Glenn's defense. But, he's nothing more than that, as he already proved during his first stint in Motown.

Strozynski: I like a lot of what Aaron Glenn does, and I like how he turns clumps of clay into players. So, the hope here is that he can transform Davis into a baller and a mauler.

3.) If the Lions draft QB Malik Willis, should he play his rookie season?

Chirco: Yes. I think he would sit behind Jared Goff to start the season. But, I think by the time the halfway point were to come around, Willis would be the Lions' starting signal-caller. The Liberty product is too much of a game-changing QB to sit him for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.

Strozynski: If the Lions draft Willis, I will throw my shoe through my TV. I don't want to entertain the thought of him being drafted.

4.) Which Lions second-year player will make the biggest jump from their rookie season?

Chirco: I believe it will end up being linebacker Derrick Barnes. To me, it's largely predicated upon the fact that he should see an ample amount of playing time in 2022. While Detroit has brought back Alex Anzalone, signed Chris Board and reunited with Jarrad Davis, the team's linebackers room is still in need of a reinforcement or two.

And, that reinforcement just might come in the form of increased snaps and improved play from the second-year pro in Barnes.

Strozynski: You'd think Amon-Ra St. Brown. But, he had such a fantastic rookie season, it would be hard to eclipse that. As a result, I think Derrick Barnes takes a massive step forward. He has some game time under his belt, he's been in the system and knows what's expected of him now.

5.) How do you feel about the Lions potentially drafting DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 2 overall pick?

Chirco: I feel confident with the Lions taking either Thibodeaux or Michigan EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall. Just like Hutchinson, I think Thibodeaux can develop into a game-changing pass rusher at the next level. So, to me, Detroit can't go wrong with either prospect.

Strozynski: I don't think he's the second best defensive end nor the second best player in this draft. So, I'd be upset if he was selected by the Lions at No. 2. I think a guy like Travon Walker is a better fit and player.