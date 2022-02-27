Roundtable: What Position Can Lions Best Address through 2022 NFL Draft?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the position the Detroit Lions can best address through the 2022 NFL Draft.

1.) What are you hoping to hear from Dan Campbell at the combine?

Vito Chirco: I'm more worried about what Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has to say in regard to the draft. As for Campbell, though, I am curious to hear if he'll tip his hand regarding who has emerged as the front-runner for the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.

Also, if he gets asked it, I would like to hear his thoughts on the state of the organization's rebuild and what it will take to keep it moving in the right direction.

Adam Strozynski: That this organization has a plan as it approaches the draft and that there is some flexibility to it, depending on which player is selected at No. 1 overall.

2.) What are you hoping to hear from Brad Holmes at the combine?

Chirco: I'm hoping to hear two things. I'm hoping to hear the Lions' draft strategy is to select the best player available throughout the entirety of the draft. Additionally, like Adam, I do want to hear that the organization has begun to narrow down the list of players it's willing to draft at No. 2 overall.

Strozynski: Something similar to Dan Campbell, but that he's looking to narrow his list of players down to guys the Lions must have.

3.) What is the one position the Lions can best address in free agency?

Chirco: As much as you can argue wide receiver, I'm going to go with the secondary. You can get the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Joe Haden and Marcus Williams all in free agency this offseason. Each of those players could come into Motown and immediately upgrade the team's defensive backs group.

Strozynski: There is always a glut of wide receivers, and this year is no different. I think you can add a guy or two in free agency and pick up a guy early in the draft to complement Detroit's passing game.

4.) What position can the Lions best address through this year's draft?

Chirco: I'm going to go with wide receiver for this one. You could also go with pass rusher because of both Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux possibly being available at No. 2 overall, along with David Ojabo later in the first round.

However, I'll go with receiver today. Through this April's draft, the Lions could get their hands on the likes of Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London and Penn State's Jahan Dotson, just to name a few. Each of them would provide an immediate boost to Detroit's wide receiver corps.

Strozynski: The defense as a whole. They have holes at all three levels. I could make the case that the defensive line is addressed in round one, linebacker is addressed in round two and the secondary, specifically a safety, is added in round three.

5.) Who is an under-the-radar player that fans should watch at this upcoming week's combine?

Chirco: I'm going to go with fast-rising Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Once thought of as a top-100 player in this year's draft class, he had a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and now could be a fringe top-50 player. He profiles as a box safety who can also play in man coverage at the next level.

Strozynski: Brian Asamoah, a linebacker out of Oklahoma, could be a target for the Lions late in the third round with their compensatory pick or early in the fourth round. He has the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or a 4-3 defensive scheme, and has a nose for the football.