Roundtable: Who is the Detroit Lions’ Best Player?
1.) What was your favorite moment from the Netflix series “Receiver?”
Christian Booher: I'll give two answers for this one. In terms of the moment I enjoyed the most, it would have to be the footage of St. Brown blocking against the Ravens. It was entertaining to see how much pride he took in that aspect of his game.
I'd be remiss to not mention the appearances of St. Brown's father, John Brown. In particular, I laughed at his message about wanting his son to drink Coca-Cola during the matchup with the Raiders when Amon-Ra was dealing with sickness. I thought John Brown really stole the show in those moments where he was on screen.
Vito Chirco: It was finding out that Amon-Ra St. Brown played through both a torn oblique and a midseason bout with hand, foot and mouth disease. It's another example of how St. Brown is tough as nails and embodies the “grit” that has become synonymous with Dan Campbell's Lions. While I was a fan of those moments, I did also enjoy watching St. Brown sign his contract extension and his raw reaction to finding out he was named first-team All-Pro.
2.) Do you believe Dan Campbell will be more or less aggressive on fourth down this season?
Booher: I think it depends on if Jake Bates can be the guy the Lions are hoping he can be. If Bates can be a Justin Tucker-esque kicker who knocks down consistent long-range kicks, then the Lions will have a much easier time choosing to kick field goals.
However, I don't think Campbell will ever truly go away from his relentless and aggressive nature. The Lions will always be among the most aggressive teams in the league.
Chirco: I don't think Campbell will ever fully desert his aggressive ways. It's too much of who he is as a coach and competitor. But, as he indicated in a recent radio interview, he's willing to dial back his aggressiveness if it will aid his team.
With that said, I agree with Christian. If Jake Bates wins the starting kicking job and proves to be a long-distance specialist, I believe that the Lions head man will tone down his aggressiveness a bit for the good of the team. So yes, I believe there's a chance that Campbell won't be as aggressive on fourth downs in 2024. But, once again, it all depends on the effectiveness of the Lions’ kicking game.
3.) Who is the Detroit Lions’ best player?
Booher: I think that honor currently goes to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has been so consistent in the passing game for the Lions. Whether it be moving the chains on third down or being a threat in the deep passing game, St. Brown is reliable and always open.
I thought about honoring Aidan Hutchinson for his work in the pass-rush last year, but I'm looking for more out of the Michigan product in 2024. If he can take his production to the next level, he'll have a compelling case.
Chirco: I think it's Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell is a superb run blocker, and paved the way for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to run for nearly 2,000 combined yards last season. The 2021 first-round pick is also an adept pass protector, and allowed just a single sack and five QB hits a season ago. And for his efforts, he graded out as Pro Football Focus’ top offensive lineman (90.7). Entering the 2024 campaign, I'm convinced that the fourth-year pro is Detroit's best player.
4.) Is there a player on the Lions’ roster who is being undervalued?
Booher: One player worth keeping an eye on for Detroit in 2024 is Donovan Peoples-Jones. Though his impact was limited after being acquired at the trade deadline, he could have a much bigger role in 2024.
Plenty of shine has been given to the likes of St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond. However, if the Lions are going to reach the heights they want to reach in 2024, they will have to find another reliable option in the passing game.
Peoples-Jones profiles as a deep threat who could help stretch opposing defenses, and as a result, could have a big impact for Detroit.
Chirco: I think it's Detroit receiver Kalif Raymond. Raymond is a multi-purpose weapon for the Lions, with the ability to impact the game as both a wideout and a punt returner. He's recorded at least 489 receiving yards, plus has produced 235-plus punt return yards and 11.0-plus yards per return each of the past three seasons. And now with Josh Reynolds gone, Raymond has a chance to fill an even bigger role in Detroit's passing attack. As the season progresses, he could even emerge as the team's No. 3 wideout. So, to me, he's the Lions’ most underrated and undervalued player entering the ‘24 season.
5.) What are your expectations for Marcus Davenport in 2024?
Booher: I think it's best to have modest expectations for Davenport in 2024. With injuries hampering his career, Davenport must prove to be durable for the Lions. The former Saint has intriguing potential for the defense, but he has to overcome his injury issues.
I expect Davenport to play a big role on the defense when healthy, and he could reach anywhere between five-10 sacks. However, given his injury history, I believe that Davenport will ultimately wind up being a rotational player for the Lions in 2024.
Chirco: If healthy, I think he's got a chance to be a solid rotational EDGE in 2024.
I don't think he's quite good enough to be Aidan Hutchinson's “running mate.” But, I believe Davenport at least has both the pedigree and intangibles to be both a decent run-stopper and pass-rusher. I think the veteran EDGE will end up being a solid addition to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit.