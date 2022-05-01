Roundtable: Lions' Best, Worst Picks

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the Detroit Lions' best and worst picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.

1.) What was your reaction to the haul the Lions got in this year's draft?

Vito Chirco: Lions general manager Brad Holmes obviously approached this draft with the mindset of focusing on the defensive side of the ball, with six of his eight picks being defensive players. I'm a big fan of that, and I do believe that Detroit got better as an organization this weekend (which is something Holmes echoed during his post-draft media session Saturday).

With that said, it doesn't mean I think Holmes & Co. hit a "home run" on every single pick. Specifically, I don't like how the organization waited until the sixth round to pick a linebacker (Malcolm Rodriguez) and until its final pick to select a cornerback (Chase Lucas).

Now, I do think Rodriguez was good value in the sixth round. However, it's a crapshoot in the final two rounds of the draft on an annual basis, and I wish the Lions would've drafted more proven commodities at each of the aforementioned positions.

So, overall wise, I was pleased with the haul, but it doesn't mean that Holmes aced the draft.

Adam Strozynski: Overall, I think it will pay dividends. But, there were points in this draft were I thought I agreed with this front office and other points where I was just lost and confused. Honestly there were points that just downright frustrated me. But, if you look big-picture, needs were addressed, and you got two potential stars. A lot is riding on the first two picks.

2.) What was the Lions' best pick?

Chirco: I've got to agree with Adam here. Aidan Hutchinson was the top player on a variety of draft pundits' big boards, and he's got the makeup of a potentially generational pass rusher. To me, he was easily Detroit's best pick of the 2022 draft.

Strozynski: Aidan Hutchinson was the consensus top pick, and you got him at two. He is the piece you build this defense around, and he is the future of that side of the ball.

3.) What pick left you scratching your head?

Chirco: I know it was just a sixth-round pick, but I'm going to say Jackson State EDGE James Houston.

By the time of the Houston selection (No. 217 overall), the Lions had already drafted two other EDGE defenders (Hutchinson and Paschal). So, at this point, I don't see a roster spot for Houston. For this reason, he's the pick that left me scratching my head the most.

Strozynski: Where should I start? Let's see. How about drafting an EDGE rusher in the second round, when you gave up multiple picks to move to No. 12 and select a wide receiver? Meanwhile, the third-best EDGE rusher was still there to be had.

I also was left scratching my head when the Lions waited until the sixth round to take a linebacker, despite the fact that is the weakest part of Detroit's roster and guys with better value, like Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Leo Chenal, could've been had.

4.) Are you concerned about the Lions drafting so many injured players?

Chirco: Sure, it's a bit concerning that the Lions selected two players coming off ACL tears (Williams and tight end James Mitchell in the fifth round).

However, from all accounts, Williams has been progressing well in his recovery, and it's more important about what he does in 2023 than 2022. As for Mitchell, Detroit only utilized a fifth-round pick on him. And once you get to the fifth, I believe it's a crapshoot with anyone you take. So, I'm not going to be overly critical regarding the Lions' selection of him there.

Strozynski: It really does feel like this was the infirmary draft. The Lions will claim value for these guys, but they are red flags.

The hope is they stay healthy and produce, but every one of these guys feels like a 2x4 sticking out the back of a truck. Just slap that red flag on their backside.

5.) Which player not drafted do you wish the Lions got?

Chirco: I'm going to say Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell. I know he eventually went undrafted, and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. But, I'm of the mindset that Detroit should've secured Bell in the seventh round and taken a cornerback in an earlier round. That, to me, would've been a more sound approach to the Lions adding depth to their defensive backs unit.

Strozynski: Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. I feel like he is a guy with a lot of upside who could challenge Jared Goff and the rest of the quarterbacks room in Detroit.

Also, Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe is a guy who could add depth to a position that is always banged up, and most importantly, he has the potential to be an NFL player.

6.) What overall grade would you give the Lions' draft?

Chirco: I think the Lions nailed the majority of their eight selections. Additionally, I believe you can make the argument that their first four picks (Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal and Kerby Joseph) each made a ton of sense and will help upgrade positions of need.

Hutchinson was a no-brainer pick for Detroit at No. 2, and Williams, whom the Lions traded up to get at No. 12, was largely considered the best receiver in this year's draft class prior to the ACL injury he suffered in the national championship game.

The only discrepancy I have with Holmes' draft is the amount of time he took to select a linebacker and a cornerback, two major positions of need for Detroit. As I already stated above, he waited until the sixth round to select a linebacker (Rodriguez) and until the seventh round to draft a corner (Lucas). I believe that was a mistake by Holmes, and it lowers my grade for him and the Lions' 2022 draft.

My grade: B+

Strozynski: I'll give the Lions a "B-" grade. They got two potential stars, including one for each side of the ball.

After that, it felt like a lot of the smartest guy in the room type of stuff, whether it was letting value slip by or drafting guys with injuries.

This draft has the potential to catapult this organization into the direction it wants to go. However, there's also the chance that much like the last regime, this second draft could derail everything.