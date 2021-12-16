Is Andrew Booth Jr. Lions' CB of the Future?

In today’s pass-happy NFL, having cornerbacks who can provide dependable and tight coverage is the name of the game.

Does this mean that Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. will be selected by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft?

That remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though: Cornerback is a position of need.

While Detroit's pass coverage has improved from 32nd (2020) to 17th (2021), there is still room for improvement.

Not only that, there are serious health concerns swirling around the cornerbacks room in Detroit. Jeff Okudah (Achilles), Jerry Jacobs (ACL) and A.J. Parker (ankle) will all be looking to bounce back in 2022 from these injuries, and Ifeatu Melifonwu missed most of this season prior to his recent return. To say Detroit has been banged up at corner would be an understatement.

That is where Booth enters back into this picture, partially out of necessity and partially because Detroit needs to get better in this area. But, where does he fit on the Lions' draft board?

No. 23 Andrew Booth - 6'0, 200 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.43

Games reviewed in 2021: Georgia, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Boston College

Grade: Late first round

NFL comparables: Bobby Taylor, Troy Vincent

Scouting Report

Aggressive, confident zone corner, with an imposing physical presence. Has everything you would want, except the ability to change direction quickly enough when challenged, plus a second gear. Ideal Tampa 2 corner. Will come up tight pre-snap, can jam and play some bump and run. Tends to prefer to back off and give cushion pre-snap. Likes to keep everything in front of him, if possible. Good-looking back peddle and fluid in opening up hips. Shows a good understanding of routes and ability to read quarterbacks. Instinctual. Good (not great) straight-line football speed, but if a receiver gets behind him on a deep post, he lacks that coveted second gear to make up any ground in full throttle.

N.C. State and Boston College went at him, and had success with routes that featured quick change of direction and comebacks. Can stay super tight on the pure straight-line stuff, both intermediate and deep. Excellent, elite-level close ability downhill. He loves to knife back in and absolutely blow up short screens. This is his signature play.

Loves to mix it up and challenge receivers. Force to be reckoned with. Will stand up to anyone on the field, including offensive linemen. Decent at providing support on run and pass plays. Looks sure of himself out there. He has just about everything you would want, but he could really get picked on if teams exploit the things he does not have. He has to go to the right system.

As the game becomes more geared toward passing downfield, a team like Detroit needs to evolve by either finding elite pass rushers or shutdown corners who can match receivers step-for-step, with elite level athleticism and top-shelf speed. Otherwise, the Lions are best served selecting as much offensive firepower as they can get their hands on.

While Booth has a physical demeanor that definitely adds a daunting presence to an NFL defense, he is a guy who tends to make plays more after they have been made, as opposed to being a playmaker.

Booth is good. Scratch that. Booth is very good, but he is not what the Lions need at cornerback.

Detroit needs a pure lockdown corner. Sure, such corners are hard to find, but the continued search is better than being married to one who isn't.