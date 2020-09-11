SI.com
SI NFL Team Publishers Week 1 Predictions

John Maakaron

The opening week of the NFL season is now upon us. 

On Thursday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious over the Houston Texans, 34-20.

The excitement level over the return of football was palpable. Many had patiently waited for months for a semblance of normalcy in the sports world. 

Thursday provided that very reminder of what things used to be like prior to a global pandemic.

Peter Schrager, co-host of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" also expressed his excitement at the return of NFL football in a recent Q&A with SI All Lions. 

"I'm really pumped, man. I want to get rah-rah and into it, and we do it on the show. I don't know if it'll hit me until we finally see it," he said. "When those Sunday balls at 1:00 p.m. all get kicked off at the same time and you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, my fantasy lineup is lighting up. There's an upset going on in this city. Wow, that rookie just made a play in that one.' We haven't felt that collectively as a country.

"I know it sounds rather dramatic, but with so much divisiveness and so much acrimony everywhere -- it'll be nice that on Sunday, I think trending on Twitter won't be some horrific story in the news. It's going to be some player in the NFL who made a pretty cool play. It's almost like a relief. We got here somehow. We got here. And let's just make sure we keep kicking off on Sunday."

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers. 

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

