Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 contest against the New England Patriots.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff: (66) 100%
The Lions ran eight fewer offensive plays than Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Running backs
- Craig Reynolds: (31) 47% -- 12 special teams snaps (63%)
- Jamaal Williams: (22) 33%
- Justin Jackson: (14) 21% -- 11 special teams snaps (58%)
Craig Reynolds saw an increase in his playing time in Week 5, as he played 47% of offensive snaps against the Patriots.
Jamaal Williams saw a decrease in playing time, as he played 50% of offensive snaps against the Seahawks, while only seeing the field for 33% of offensive snaps against the Patriots.
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson: (56) 85%
- Brock Wright: (28) 42% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- James Mitchell: (5) 8% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
Wide receivers
- Josh Reynolds: (60) 91%
- Kalif Raymond: (56) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Tom Kennedy: (35) 53% -- One special teams snaps (5%)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (21) 32%
- Maurice Alexander: (1) 2% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
In his return, Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed that he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and was playing at 85%.
In his return, the talented wideout played only 32% of offensive snaps and did not have the usual impact he typically does offensively.
Offensive linemen
- Jonah Jackson: (66) 100%
- Penei Sewell: (66) 100%
- Frank Ragnow: (66) 100%
- Taylor Decker: (66) 100%
- Evan Brown: (38) 58%
- Logan Stenberg (28) 42%
- Dan Skipper (1) 2%
Defensive linemen
- Aidan Hutchinson: (57) 95% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- Isaiah Buggs: (50) 83%
- Alim McNeill: (50) 83%
- Austin Bryant: (47) 78% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- Demetrius Taylor: (13) 22%
- Michael Brockers: (11) 18% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- Benito Jones: (8) 13% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
Michael Brockers saw his playing time significantly diminished in Week 6 against the Patriots, as he saw only 11 defensive snaps.
Austin Bryant saw an increase in playing time from Week 5, as he played 78% of defensive snaps.
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone: (53) 88% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (50) 83% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Anthony Pittman: (16) 27% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)
- Derrick Barnes: (14) 23% -- 10 special teams snaps (53%)
- Julian Okwara: (4) 7% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Chris Board: 17 special teams snaps (89%)
- Josh Woods: 12 special teams snaps (63%)
Defensive backs
- Kerby Joseph: (57) 95% -- Nine special teams snaps (47%)
- DeShon Elliott: (53) 88% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Jeff Okudah: (53) 88%
- A.J. Parker: (47) 78%
- Mike Hughes: (27) 45% -- 12 special teams snap (63%)
- Bobby Price: (23) 38% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)
- Will Harris: (17) 28% -- Three special teams snaps (16%)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu: (5) 8% -- Five special teams snaps (26%)
- Chase Lucas: (3) 5% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Saivion Smith: (2) 3%
With Amani Oruwariye benched, Bobby Price and A.J. Parker benefitted, as they saw a dramatic increase in playing time.
Will Harris only played 28% of defensive snaps, despite having more playing experience than Parker and Price.
Safety Kerby Joseph led the defensive backs in playing time for the second consecutive week.
Special teams
- Jack Fox: Three special teams snaps (16%)
- Scott Daly: Two special teams snaps (11%)