Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 contest against the New England Patriots.

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran eight fewer offensive plays than Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running backs

Craig Reynolds: (31) 47% -- 12 special teams snaps (63%)

Jamaal Williams: (22) 33%

Justin Jackson: (14) 21% -- 11 special teams snaps (58%)

Craig Reynolds saw an increase in his playing time in Week 5, as he played 47% of offensive snaps against the Patriots.

Jamaal Williams saw a decrease in playing time, as he played 50% of offensive snaps against the Seahawks, while only seeing the field for 33% of offensive snaps against the Patriots.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (56) 85%

Brock Wright: (28) 42% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

James Mitchell: (5) 8% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Wide receivers

Josh Reynolds: (60) 91%

Kalif Raymond: (56) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)

Tom Kennedy: (35) 53% -- One special teams snaps (5%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (21) 32%

Maurice Alexander: (1) 2% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

In his return, Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed that he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and was playing at 85%.

In his return, the talented wideout played only 32% of offensive snaps and did not have the usual impact he typically does offensively.

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (66) 100%

Penei Sewell: (66) 100%

Frank Ragnow: (66) 100%

Taylor Decker: (66) 100%

Evan Brown: (38) 58%

Logan Stenberg (28) 42%

Dan Skipper (1) 2%

© Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson: (57) 95% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Isaiah Buggs: (50) 83%

Alim McNeill: (50) 83%

Austin Bryant: (47) 78% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Demetrius Taylor: (13) 22%

Michael Brockers: (11) 18% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Benito Jones: (8) 13% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Michael Brockers saw his playing time significantly diminished in Week 6 against the Patriots, as he saw only 11 defensive snaps.

Austin Bryant saw an increase in playing time from Week 5, as he played 78% of defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (53) 88% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (50) 83% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)

Anthony Pittman: (16) 27% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)

Derrick Barnes: (14) 23% -- 10 special teams snaps (53%)

Julian Okwara: (4) 7% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)

Chris Board: 17 special teams snaps (89%)

Josh Woods: 12 special teams snaps (63%)

Defensive backs

Kerby Joseph: (57) 95% -- Nine special teams snaps (47%)

DeShon Elliott: (53) 88% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)

Jeff Okudah: (53) 88%

A.J. Parker: (47) 78%

Mike Hughes: (27) 45% -- 12 special teams snap (63%)

Bobby Price: (23) 38% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)

Will Harris: (17) 28% -- Three special teams snaps (16%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (5) 8% -- Five special teams snaps (26%)

Chase Lucas: (3) 5% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)

Saivion Smith: (2) 3%

With Amani Oruwariye benched, Bobby Price and A.J. Parker benefitted, as they saw a dramatic increase in playing time.

Will Harris only played 28% of defensive snaps, despite having more playing experience than Parker and Price.

Safety Kerby Joseph led the defensive backs in playing time for the second consecutive week.

Special teams