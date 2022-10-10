Skip to main content

Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 contest against the New England Patriots.

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran eight fewer offensive plays than Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running backs

  • Craig Reynolds: (31) 47% -- 12 special teams snaps (63%)
  • Jamaal Williams: (22) 33%
  • Justin Jackson: (14) 21% -- 11 special teams snaps (58%)

Craig Reynolds saw an increase in his playing time in Week 5, as he played 47% of offensive snaps against the Patriots. 

Jamaal Williams saw a decrease in playing time, as he played 50% of offensive snaps against the Seahawks, while only seeing the field for 33% of offensive snaps against the Patriots. 

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson: (56) 85%
  • Brock Wright: (28) 42% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
  • James Mitchell: (5) 8% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Wide receivers

  • Josh Reynolds: (60) 91%
  • Kalif Raymond: (56) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
  • Tom Kennedy: (35) 53% -- One special teams snaps (5%)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (21) 32%
  • Maurice Alexander: (1) 2% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

In his return, Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed that he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and was playing at 85%. 

In his return, the talented wideout played only 32% of offensive snaps and did not have the usual impact he typically does offensively. 

Offensive linemen

  • Jonah Jackson: (66) 100%
  • Penei Sewell: (66) 100%
  • Frank Ragnow: (66) 100%
  • Taylor Decker: (66) 100%
  • Evan Brown: (38) 58% 
  • Logan Stenberg (28) 42%
  • Dan Skipper (1) 2%
USATSI_19206544_168388382_lowres

Defensive linemen

  • Aidan Hutchinson: (57) 95% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
  • Isaiah Buggs: (50) 83%
  • Alim McNeill: (50) 83%
  • Austin Bryant: (47) 78% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
  • Demetrius Taylor: (13) 22%
  • Michael Brockers: (11) 18% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%) 
  • Benito Jones: (8) 13% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)

Michael Brockers saw his playing time significantly diminished in Week 6 against the Patriots, as he saw only 11 defensive snaps.

Austin Bryant saw an increase in playing time from Week 5, as he played 78% of defensive snaps. 

Linebackers

  • Alex Anzalone: (53) 88% -- Seven special teams snaps (37%)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez: (50) 83% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
  • Anthony Pittman: (16) 27% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)
  • Derrick Barnes: (14) 23% -- 10 special teams snaps (53%)
  • Julian Okwara: (4) 7% -- Two special teams snaps (11%)
  • Chris Board: 17 special teams snaps (89%)
  • Josh Woods: 12 special teams snaps (63%)

Defensive backs

  • Kerby Joseph: (57) 95% -- Nine special teams snaps (47%)
  • DeShon Elliott: (53) 88% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)
  • Jeff Okudah: (53) 88%
  • A.J. Parker: (47) 78%  
  • Mike Hughes: (27) 45% -- 12 special teams snap (63%)
  • Bobby Price: (23) 38% -- 19 special teams snaps (100%)
  • Will Harris: (17) 28% -- Three special teams snaps (16%)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu: (5) 8% -- Five special teams snaps (26%)
  • Chase Lucas: (3) 5% -- Six special teams snaps (32%)
  • Saivion Smith: (2) 3%

With Amani Oruwariye benched, Bobby Price and A.J. Parker benefitted, as they saw a dramatic increase in playing time. 

Will Harris only played 28% of defensive snaps, despite having more playing experience than Parker and Price. 

Safety Kerby Joseph led the defensive backs in playing time for the second consecutive week. 

Special teams

  • Jack Fox: Three special teams snaps (16%)
  • Scott Daly: Two special teams snaps (11%)

