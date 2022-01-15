Predictions: Super Wild Card Weekend
After 272 regular season games, it is now time to indulge in the National Football League playoffs.
Super Wild Card Weekend will feature six playoff games over the next three days.
Here are the SI All Lions staff predictions on who will advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Saturday
- Raiders at Bengals: 4:30 p.m. on NBC
- Patriots at Bills: 8:15 p.m. on CBS
Sunday
- Eagles at Buccaneers: 1 p.m. on Fox
- 49ers at Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. on CBS
- Steelers at Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. on NBC
Monday
- Cardinals at Rams: 8:15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN
- Bengals, 27 Raiders 24
- Bills 27, Patriots 20
- Buccaneers 30, Eagles 27
- 49ers 35, Cowboys 31
- Chiefs 34, Steelers 24
- Cardinals 38, Rams 35
Josh Allen has been hurling the football deep all season long. If he can connect when the stakes are the highest, the Bills' offense will pull away in this playoff contest.
I do not believe the Patriots can keep up offensively with the Bills, especially on the road. Mac Jones has had a stellar rookie season, but it comes to an end at Highmark Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Bengals 31, Raiders 17
- Patriots 14, Bills 13
- Buccaneers 35, Eagles 14
- Cowboys 27, 49ers 17
- Chiefs 30, Steelers 21
- Rams 38, Cardinals 35
Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had an interesting regular season in his first year with L.A, but will now get a chance to prove he's capable of playoff success. The first team in his way is a division rival that looked like a Super Bowl contender early in the season.
In a matchup of high-powered offenses, it comes down to the final possession. Stafford puts together a game-winning drive, and moves his team to the next round.
- Raiders 33, Bengals 30 (OT)
- Patriots 24, Bills 23
- Buccaneers 47, Eagles 21
- Cowboys 34, 49ers 14
- Chiefs 30, Steelers 29
- Rams 48, Cardinals 30
Las Vegas has overcome just about every kind of adversity, and has found a way to go on. Now, interim coach Rich Bisaccia and the Raiders will face their biggest test so far.
The high-powered offensive attack of the Bengals features the ex-LSU combo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Will the 13th-ranked Raiders’ pass defense be able to hold the duo in check?
That is the question, in a clash featuring two teams that missed the playoffs last season. Look for Raiders QB Derek Carr to find a way to get it done in a nail-biter.
- Bengals 38, Raiders 24
- Patriots 22, Bills 18
- Buccaneers 34, Eagles 21
- 49ers 31, Cowboys 28
- Chiefs 45, Steelers 17
- Rams 24, Cardinals 21
The San Francisco 49ers' clash with the Dallas Cowboys might be the best game this weekend, with the two squads being almost mirror images of each other.
The Cowboys' defense is more opportunistic, especially in the secondary. And, that may turn the tide, as Jimmy Garoppolo tries to force a pass or two. However, for no good reason, I'm trusting my gut and picking the 49ers to win.
- Bengals 30, Raiders 20
- Patriots 17, Bills 13
- Buccaneers 34, Eagles 17
- 49ers 35, Cowboys 28
- Chiefs 31, Steelers 17
- Rams 27, Cardinals 17
The Buccaneers' quest to defend their Super Bowl title isn't going to end this weekend.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are going to have a field day against an Eagles defense that has given up a league-high 107 completions and 14 touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Expect the prolific duo to connect for a couple of scores in a two-touchdown victory for Tampa Bay Sunday.