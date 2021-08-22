'They're Not Going To Make It': 3 Players Lions Need To Move On From

The Detroit Lions must improve on the defensive side of the football.

Following the Detroit Lions' 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated there were players many felt were locks to make the team that may end up being released.

“Here is the positive of this whole thing, man. You guys just asked, and you brought up some names. There’s some guys who are growing and getting better, young guys. And, there’s some guys that maybe were counted out that have a chance of now making this team," Campbell said. “And then, there’s some ones that maybe everybody thought was going to make it, and they’re not going to make it. So, there’s a lot of that, man. I think it showed itself very clear today in a lot of different positions and players. And, that’s why you do all this.”

Following the loss, here are three players that need to turn around their fortunes quickly.

Safety Will Harris

The third-year safety was hoping to make strides, after a couple of productive seasons his first two years in the league.

Unfortunately, Harris struggled mightily in the secondary against the Steelers.

He failed to provide help to cornerback Jeff Okudah, when he was beat by wideout Diontae Johnson, and he is still recovering from tight end Pat Freiermuth's double move.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

It appears as though Tavai was the player that Campbell was directly speaking of in his postgame media session.

Unfortunately, Tavai simply does not make enough plays to warrant his position on the roster.

His tackling, speed and awareness are not at the level it needs to be at this point in his career.

He is a liability out on the field, and his performances have gotten worse when the spotlight on him is the brightest.

Tavai's tenure in Detroit should be over.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Campbell & Co. are searching for players that seize the opportunity when they are given increased reps and playing time.

Similar to Tavai, Reeves-Maybin struggled mightily against the Steelers.

The veteran played 39 defensive snaps, but struggled in coverage all evening, as Freirmuth and ex-Lions tight end Eric Ebron took advantage of his weaknesses at the linebacker position.

When he was poised to make a play, he completely missed an opportunity for a sack.

He was able to break through the Steelers' line on a blitz, but inexplicably ran past quarterback Mason Rudolph, allowing the backup quarterback to rush for a short gain.