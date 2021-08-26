Three Players Who Impressed Dan Campbell at Training Camp

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shares which players he viewed as being better than expected after a month of training camp.

The Detroit Lions will trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by the Tuesday, August 31 deadline.

Over the course of training camp, head coach Dan Campbell and the new coaching staff have evaluated the players on the roster to look for players with grit, competitiveness and the ability to make plays consistently when called upon.

Prior to practice on Wednesday, Campbell was asked which players were better than originally expected when he was first hired as the team's head coach earlier this year.

Campbell explained, "I’m a (Jason) Cabinda fan because I know what the guy is. Shoot, I said this the first day I ever talked to you guys and I got this job, ‘Give me a guy that I know exactly what he is, what he can do, what he’s about, how he works, how he processes information and I’ll go to war with those guys any day.’ That’s what Cabinda is to me and to this team."

Cabinda only secured two receptions in 2020, but his production can increase drastically based on how he has been used in practice this year.

"He’s a young and improving player, for that position in particular, that I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone and I know what he’s going to be able to do on special teams. I think he can play some fullback. I think he might be able to do a little H-back," Campbell said. “He’s one I’ve been impressed with. I kind of like the tape from last year, but he’s even more than I thought. He’d be an example of that."

The other two players named were safety C.J. Moore and defensive end Austin Bryant.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman is an intriguing player, but has yet to showcase his full set of skills since he has dealt with injuries the past two years.

Based on observations at training camp, Bryant's ability intrigues the Lions coaching staff and is the reason the organization has been patient with him working back from injury.

"Shoot, man, C.J. Moore, he popped off the tape last year, but he’s kind of been what, I guess, what I expected and then some. That’s a good example. I think Austin Bryant -- now he was hurt last year, but I know this, this guy was all-out, all of the time the plays that he did play," Campbell said. "But to watch him being here and get his feet back under him and get the reps, get the load, he’s been pretty impressive. I think this guy’s really got a high ceiling and can continue to grow. I think he’s even twitchier than I thought he was. Those would be three pretty good examples.”