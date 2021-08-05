T.J. Lang Added to Detroit Lions Radio Broadcast as Sideline Reporter

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman will be part of the team's radio broadcasts.

Former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang will be the sideline reporter for the Detroit Lions radio network, beginning with the upcoming 2021 season.

As part of the agreement, Lang also will be in studio at 97.1 FM The Ticket Mondays and Fridays throughout the duration of the NFL season.

“I consider it an incredible honor to be joining a fantastic group of people at 97.1 The Ticket,” Lang said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the legendary Dan Miller and Lions legend Lomas Brown on game days this season, while also contributing to weekly content with shows on 97.1. I am excited to bring a unique perspective about the league each week, while learning as much as I can along the way.”

Lang has extensive ties to the State of Michigan, as he played college football at Eastern Michigan and also played for the Lions for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

The former NFL guard was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Lang was a member of the Packers' roster in their Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to conclude the 2010 season.

When he was signed by then general manager Bob Quinn, there was some concern regarding Lang's history of injury, as he battled a foot injury at the end of his tenure with the Packers.

After two injury-riddled seasons, Quinn released Lang and freed up almost $9 million in salary-cap space.

"We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions," general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. "He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain."

