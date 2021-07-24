Sports Illustrated home
Twitter Reacts: Fans Ridicule Cleveland Indians' Name Change

Fans of Major League Baseball take to social media to react to the Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Guardians.
Author:

The Cleveland Indians will soon no longer be known as such. 

Facing heavy backlash from the Native American community, the Cleveland baseball club announced Friday that it has decided to change its nickname to the "Guardians," effective at the end of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. 

The name change follows the Washington Football Team's decision to drop its controversial "Redskins" nickname, prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. 

"We do feel like we're doing the right thing and that's what's driving this,'' team owner Paul Dolan said. "I know some people disagree, but if anything I've gotten more and more comfortable that we're headed in the right direction.

"And actually, the selection of the name solidifies that feeling because of the values that the name represents."

According to ESPN, "The name change has sparked lively debate among the city's passionate sports fans. Other names, including the Spiders, which was used by a now-defunct Cleveland team, were pushed by supporters on social media platforms."

Widespread reaction to Cleveland's decision to drop the "Indians" moniker has since ensued. 

Here's a sample of what people had to say on Twitter regarding the news: 

