Social Media Jokes Lions' Roster Will Play For Michigan Panthers Soon

The Michigan Panthers won the inaugural United States Football League championship back in 1983.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed on social media the last professional football team to win a championship in Michigan will return to play this spring.

What is known currently is that Fox will broadcast the league's games and will have a financial stake in the company that will own and operate the USFL.

“I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing,” The Spring League CEO Brian Woods said in a statement. “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football.”

Once the news was announced, fans of the Lions immediately took to social media to joke and intimate the Panthers roster will be soon comprised of members of the Lions roster.

With the team struggling and no guarantee another rebuild will work, football supporters have expressed support for a new team in town to play.

Here is a sample of the jokes made online regarding the poor state of the Lions' roster.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER