Reactions to Lions Releasing Damon "Snacks" Harrison

John Maakaron

It was rumored Thursday evening and then later confirmed by both Benjamin Allbright and Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Detroit Lions will be releasing defensive tackle Damon Harrison this offseason.

Logan Lamorandier of Lionlowdown.com writes, "Detroit will save $6.75 million after Harrison’s release. That sounds great, but he will also leave $5 million of dead cap space — which is $5 million more than if the Lions didn’t give him an unusual contract extension with two years left on his deal back in August."

Detroit will now be tasked with replacing a significant portion of the defensive line, as the team could also move on from Mike Daniels and A’Shawn Robinson this offseason.

Harrison was traded to the Lions during the 2018 season by the New York Giants. 

His impact on the Lions defense was felt almost immediately along the defensive line. Detroit's run blocking instantly improved once Harrison arrived. 

Unfortunately, he was unable to replicate his early success in Detroit last season. 

He struggled with injuries throughout 2019 and expressed that he was seriously considering his options following a disappointing 2019 season. 

The toll of playing hurt clearly caught up with Harrison, who had to wipe away tears on several occasions during his talk with reporters following Detroit's loss to Green Bay to end the season.

"My mind is saying yes, but my body is saying no," Harrison said in reference to the possibility of him returning for 2020.

Harrison was clearly bothered this season by his subpar performance and expressed that the organization deserved better.

"(I) wasn't able to get back to the form that I am used to," Harrison said. "I got too much pride, man. So, if I can't be the player that I am used to being, I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life." 

Fans took to Twitter following the news that Harrison would no longer be part of the Lions roster going forward.

Here are some of the reactions to today's news.

