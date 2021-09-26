Twitter Reacts: Michigan Victory against Rutgers 'Quite Unsatisfying'

The Michigan Wolverines were heavy favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

After an impressive opening drive that was capped off by a Hassan Haskins rushing touchdown, Michigan's offense stagnated for the rest of the contest.

Quarterback Cade McNamara only passed for 163 yards and did not toss a touchdown pass.

After 60 minutes of football, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' held on for the 20-13 victory to improve their record to 4-0.

As the game unfolded, supporters took to social media to verbalize frustration with the offense and to call for quarterback J.J. McCarthy to get in the game to potentially provide the offense with a spark.

According to Wolverine Digest, "It goes in the books as a W and Michigan is 4-0, but that's not how it was supposed to look against Rutgers. After a triple overtime win against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway last year, and a just-barely victory over Greg Schiano's squad today, Michigan fans have had about enough of the bottom feeders from New Jersey."

Next week, the Wolverines (4-0) travel to Wisconsin (1-2) to take on a Badgers squad that is reeling after their loss to Notre Dame.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to Michigan's home victory.

