Lions' Two Biggest Remaining Needs

Read more on the Detroit Lions' two biggest remaining needs headed into the 2022 NFL season.

With the main part of the player acquisition phase of the offseason in the rearview mirror, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the team’s brass are looking to fine-tune the roster.

The Lions addressed many of the needs they have through the draft and free agency, but there are still holes that loom heading into the 2022 season.

With the calendar yet to flip to June, there is still time for the organization to fill the needs. Yet, time is running thin, as organized team activities are on the horizon.

Two main needs Detroit still possesses are at the cornerback and quarterback positions. The team has addressed both, but there are issues that remain at both positions.

At cornerback, Detroit signed fourth-year pro Mike Hughes, and drafted Chase Lucas in the seventh round. It also returns starter Amani Oruwariye and a handful of young contributors from last season.

However, none of the available options have shown an ability to cover speedy wideouts in the slot. Adding a piece to hold down the middle of the field would be pivotal, as Detroit has to figure out ways to stifle opponents who boast burners in the middle of the field.

There’s also an issue of experience, as the Lions have little at the position outside of Oruwariye and Hughes. Three players at the position -- Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker -- were rookies last season.

Another, Jeff Okudah, is heading into just his third season, and suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the 2021 season opener. Bringing in another experienced cornerback, preferably one who can play 1-on-1 in the slot, would go a long way toward improving a defense that has struggled in recent years.

At quarterback, Holmes and company elected to run it back with backups Tim Boyle and David Blough. Jared Goff is entrenched as the starter, but behind him there are questions.

Both Boyle and Blough have been exposed to life as a starter, and neither has produced impressive results. Boyle got his first chance in 2021, going 0-3 as a starter and throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Blough, meanwhile, went 0-5 as a starter in 2019, while tossing four scores and six picks. With neither giving much in the way of optimism, Detroit would be wise to scour the market in search of another signal-caller to compete for the backup spot behind Goff.

All teams have plenty of needs, but the Lions are in a position to get back into contention in the coming seasons. With a favorable schedule, there is a window for Detroit to get on a winning track in 2022.

Addressing all of its needs will be another step in the right direction for Holmes and the Lions organization. 

