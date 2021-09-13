Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams Is in Concussion Protocol

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams is in concussion protocol after leaving the game early against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 1 defeat.

Any time missed from Williams would be detrimental to a passing attack that already was struggling with explosive plays.

Agains the 49ers, quarterback Jared Goff did not execute or attempt to many passes beyond 10 yards, which made it slightly easier for the 49ers defense to keen in on the Lions' wideouts.

“I think you can easily take the excuse of their defense is pretty damn good up front," Goff said following the game. "They can get home and they can get to the passer pretty good. But, at the same time, that’s a lot of teams in this league and it’s going to be either every week or every other week that we play. We have to create them. We have to find ways to get down the field. We have to find ways to get guys open and I have to find ways to deliver the ball to them.”

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Message to cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit's second-year defensive back will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell noted that he has yet to speak face-to-face with the former first round pick, but he has a clear message for him.

"What you got to be careful of is that you don't let it bring you down and you don't let it ruin your day," Campbell said.

Campbell commented further, "I haven't seen him yet. We're going to talk this afternoon. I texted him last night. We talked about what are you going to do to prepare yourself for next year? That's going to be my whole conversation with him is that your sole focus is going to be on 2022."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER