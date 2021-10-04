October 4, 2021
Urban Meyer Apologies to Jaguars: 'It Was Stupid'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer addresses the viral video that surfaced online over the weekend.
Head coaches, coaching staffs and players at every level of athletics try to avoid distractions. 

For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, being the center of attention for his decisions away from the football field has proved to be the ultimate distraction. 

After the Jaguars fourth consecutive loss to start the 2021 season, Meyer was spotted at a bar close to a woman who has dancing far too close for comfort. 

The Jaguars have started their 2021 campaign with a record of 0-4.

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction," Meyer told reporters on Monday. "It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position."

Meyer was in his old stomping grounds of Ohio following the loss on Thursday Night Football. 

As a result of his very successful stint coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Meyer has multiple restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio area. 

He explained on Monday that multiple individuals were attempting to get him out on the dance floor. 

Meyer went on to explain that he has the support of ownership. 

