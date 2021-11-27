Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Look: Heated Halftime Exchange Occurred Between Wolverines and Buckeyes

    The rivalry remains heated between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.
    The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has been ratcheted up a notch over the past 24 months. 

    Last year, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had an exchange with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh during a conference call. 

    Day then reportedly said he wanted to “hang a hundred” on Michigan ahead of their 2020 contest.

    Unfortunately, the annual Big Ten rivalry game was cancelled due to the global pandemic. 

    Last week, the war of the words continued, as Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams released a video on social media of him stomping on J.J. McCarthy's jersey. 

    “These guys have been disrespecting us, stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us, doing all the rah-rah, doing all the talk,” defense end Aidan Hutchinson said following Michigan's 42-27 victory at Michigan Stadium. “But we were about it today.”

    A video has surfaced online of chaos that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, when the two teams were walking to their respective locker rooms at halftime. 

    Both squads exchanged pleasantries before the game resumed in the third quarter. 

    Michigan went on to secure a berth in the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday evening, their first with Harbaugh at the helm. 

