3 Things to Look Forward to in Episode No. 2 of 'Hard Knocks'

Episode No. 2 of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" debuts Tuesday on HBO (10 p.m. EST). Episode one did not disappoint, as it focused on the always-entertaining Dan Campbell, a walking soundbite, and his coaching staff. It also featured a memorable speech from Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who is looking to become a much more vocal leader in his second season in Detroit.

Now, going into episode two of the hit TV series, here are three things that I'm looking forward to watching.

Dan Campbell's speech following loss to Falcons

The Lions lost in disappointing fashion in Week 1 of the preseason to the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder connected with wide receiver Jared Bernhardt with 1:30 remaining in the contest on the go-ahead, game-winning score. It was a "Same Old Lions"-type of loss, and the defense, as a whole, wasn't good throughout the game. Additionally, it had a hard time stymieing the mobility of Ridder, and subsequently crumbled down the stretch.

In episode No. 2 of Hard Knocks, it'll be interesting to see what kind of speech Campbell delivered in the locker room after the loss. Was he his typical fiery self, or did he take his foot off the gas pedal a bit because of it being a preseason game? It's something I'll be on the lookout for Tuesday.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Players getting cut Monday after preseason opener

On Monday, it was revealed that Detroit waived tight end Nolan Givan, along with center Ryan McCollum. Additionally, tight end Garrett Griffin was released.

One of the hallmarks of Hard Knocks has always been the scene that ensues when players are brought in to the general manager's/president's office to hear the news that they're being cut. Sometimes, it's a simple verbal exchange between the front-office executive and player. But, sometimes emotions get the best of both or at least one of the two parties, which leads to a captivating scene for the viewers at home. It typically leads to some of the most genuine and raw moments on the show, so it'll be intriguing to see which player or players being cut that the series ends up profiling.

Stories about players on Lions roster

We saw a lot about the coaching staff during episode one of the hit TV series, including some incredible trash-talking between Lions running backs coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Now, it's time for the production crew to focus on the players. I want to see more about Aidan Hutchinson and the team's first-year pros, and I want to see the production team develop the "characters" of such players and others on the roster.

The series also does a great job of discovering NFL teams' most interesting and entertaining guys, and now I want the show to do the same for the Lions. For example, I want Hard Knocks to focus more on Jamaal Williams and what makes him tick, as well as other players on Detroit's roster that have unique personalities. This is my hope now for the show, starting with episode No. 2 Tuesday.