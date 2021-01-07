Why Vikings' George Paton Could Be a Finalist for Lions GM Job

The Detroit Lions have one final interview scheduled for their general manager opening this week.

On Friday, Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland will interview with Detroit to replace former GM Bob Quinn.

Earlier this week, Detroit completed interviews with Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, and George Paton, the Minnesota Vikings' assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel.

According to NFL Network, Paton's interview was the first to be conducted in-person with the Lions organization .

During his latest media session, team president Rod Wood noted that once a finalist was targeted, they would meet the candidate in-person.

“Right now, everything has been virtual up to this point," Wood said. "We’ll continue, probably, through this week. Once we zero in on a finalist or two for either position, we’ll definitely going to meet with the person, but even then, that will be subject to where they are with the team, that they may be still playing for something in the playoffs because until a team is eliminated, we can’t meet with any of their people in person because of COVID-19 restrictions."

Wood noted the virtual interview process has allowed Detroit to interview more candidates due to not having to travel all over the country.

"I think it’s allowing us to be really productive this week to speak with a number of people that might have been fewer if we had to travel or had to fly in," Wood said. "Eventually, there will be face-to-face interviews, for sure."

