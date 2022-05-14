3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Playing Safety Is Best for Lions' Defense

Read more on why Jeff Okudah playing safety would be best for the Detroit Lions' defense in 2022.

The Lions’ first-round draft choice in 2020, Jeff Okudah, has been all but forgotten.

After rupturing his Achilles early last season, it is now a wait-and-see game for the cornerback who is attempting to make a comeback.

While there are best-case medical guesses and previous recovery data for such an injury to lean on, nobody knows how Okudah will respond until it’s game time.

In the meantime, there is chatter that it might make the most sense to move Okudah to safety.

This is something Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently addressed.

“Right now, we see [Okudah] as a corner,” Campbell told reporters. “But, then again, a lot of this will be as we continue to discuss and depending on who we add and how we add. So, you never know. We’re constantly talking about our personnel and what’s best for them moving forward. What’s best for us?”

While Campbell is playing his cards close to his vest, it is a move that makes a world of sense from a scouting perspective.

Here are the top three reasons why moving Okudah to safety would be best for the Lions.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

1.) Playing safety would be less demanding on the injured left Achilles’ tendon

Corners have to make constant and sudden changes of direction while covering wide receivers. Corners have to push off their feet a lot and drive hard in the different directions that receivers are going, and towards where the ball is headed.

This could prove to be too much, too fast for Okudah.

Safeties, on the other hand, line up deeper in the secondary. They often run more in straight lines, whether they are providing run support or pass-coverage assistance.

This would make a lot of sense as Okudah gets re-acclimated with being back on the field.

Running in straight lines, with a limited need to make a lot of sudden changes of direction, might prove to be less taxing on his body and beneficial in his continued recovery process.

2.) Okudah showed all the tools a safety needs on his college game film

It takes a certain kind of mentality, mixed with certain needed physical characteristics, to be a successful safety.

Safeties need to be aggressive in nature, have a lot of range (the ability to cover a lot of ground quickly), show good ball instincts and be solid tacklers.

They also need to be a certain size.

Okudah had shown prior to the injury that he had all of these raw characteristics that would translate well to playing safety.

He also checks in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, which is similar in size to several other safeties on Detroit’s depth chart. He literally would fit right in.

3.) Detroit needs more playmakers in its secondary

It is no secret that Okudah struggled at corner in Detroit during his rookie season. And, it is also no secret the Lions have struggled defending the pass (ranked No. 23 last season).

Perhaps this potential move, born out of circumstances, could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Lions.

While Detroit is committed to Tracy Walker at one of the safety positions, the other safety spot is up for grabs.

Detroit signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, and has him penciled in as the starter at the other spot. Behind him on the team’s depth chart is rookie Kerby Joseph and fourth-year pro Will Harris.

Moving Okudah, as well as having him line up at safety next to Walker with the skill set of a corner, could prove to be a real upgrade for the Lions' defense, provided he wins the job in camp.