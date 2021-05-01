Will the Lions Attempt to Acquire More Draft Picks on Day 3?

In general manager Brad Holmes' first NFL Draft with the Detroit Lions organization, there is a clear and identifiable type of player the front office is looking for: big and bold.

Through two days of the draft, the Lions have selected four players, three of whom are linemen.

Day 3 will conclude this year's draft class, as rounds four-seven will take place this weekend.

For Detroit, two more potential picks await, if Holmes & Co. stand pat and do not make any deals to acquire more picks.

Following Day 2, Holmes was asked if he felt comfortable only having two remaining picks and whether he would consider adding more.

“We’ll just see how it falls. Again, when you say accomplish everything, that everything would be to get as many good football players as we possibly can with the picks that we have," Holmes explained. "If there’s some moves (that) happen, where we happen to acquire extra, then, it’ll fall that way. We’re not going to pass on good football players just to acquire an extra pick, unless we feel like we’ll still be in position to get them."

He added, "We had some dialogue with several teams throughout the day, before the start of the round and throughout the round. We just decided to stay where we’re at, because we really liked those players that we ended up picking. That’s kind of how it fell out. But, you know, it gets to the point where you can identify the areas of weaknesses or areas that we need to improve depth. But, you can’t get everything in one draft. I think that we’re on a good path about sticking to what our vision is; getting the best football players.”

Detroit's two remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

