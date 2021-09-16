Lions WR Trending Towards Missing MNF, Onwuzurike Trending Upwards

The Detroit Lions are likely going call upon young wide receivers to play against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

At his pre-practice media session on Thursday, head coach Dan Campbell provided health updates on two members of the active roster.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams entered the NFL concussion protocol after being on the wrong end of a hit against the San Francisco 49ers.

He was asked if the veteran wideout was trending in the right direction to play against a rival in the division.

“Yeah, he's in concussion protocol now," Campbell said. “I can tell you, he is not in the building today. So right now, it doesn't look great, but we'll see what tomorrow looks like."

Detroit's offense would likely call upon Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus to fill in, if Williams is deemed unavailable.

The team also brought back veteran wideout Geronimo Allison, who could take the field against his old team, since the Lions still have one remaining roster position open.

DL Levi Onwuzurike trending in the right direction

On Sunday, Detroit's rookie defensive lineman took the field prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers and participated in rigorous warmups, but the decision was ultimately made to sit the 2021 second-round pick.

Against the Packers, Onwuzurike is trending towards making his NFL regular season debut.

"Yeah, I would say he's trending the right way," Campbell said. "We put him through a really good workout Sunday to see how he felt for game day, even though he was down, and he responded well. So, we're excited. I think we'd like to see if we can get him up this week, but we'll see where the week goes."

