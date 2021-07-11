Frank Ragnow Ranked Best Center in NFL

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is receiving much needed recognition for his play out on the football field.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman, who signed contract extension through the 2026 season, is one of the cornerstone pieces of the offensive line.

With an increased emphasis being placed on the running game, Ragnow and Co. will be counted on to anchor the offensive line and to protect new quarterback Jared Goff.

His deal is reportedly worth $13.5 million per season, and includes $42 million in guaranteed money.

"Frank is a foundational piece of what we're building in Detroit and he is everything that we're looking for in a Lion. Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season," general manager Brad Holmes said in a released statement. "We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come."

In a recent ranking of the top 10 interior offensive lineman by ESPN, Ragnow ranked No. 4 overall, and is the top rated center in the entire league.

According to NFL writer Jeremy Fowler, "Ragnow was not a fixture in last year’s rankings, but he surged in a big way this year, fresh off a $54 million extension with Detroit. He has always been good, but enough people are finally starting to notice, voters said.

“He can run the whole line, great communicator, takes pressure off the quarterback, athletic enough to pull, can play guard if you need,” an NFC scout said. “Some centers can’t do that. He’s probably the most versatile center right now.”

In 2020, Ragnow was named to his first Pro Bowl, and was a second-team AP All-Pro.

He did not allow a single sack in 929 snaps on the season, and was graded as Pro Football Focus' third-best center.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER