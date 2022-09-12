Malcolm Rodriguez is PFF Highest-Graded Lions Defender

The Detroit Lions had a solid offensive performance in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With D'Andre Swift having a career performance on the ground, a couple members of the offense line graded very well.

“Credit Philly, they came in and they earned that win," said Dan Campbell. "So, we had a chance in the end and couldn’t close it out. I think really the tale of the day was the damage was done a little bit in the first half. We tried to fight our way back, but the third down on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, hurt us. And then we spotted them seven on offense and we just couldn’t fight our way back from it. So, we got to clean a lot up.”

Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez continues to earn solid PFF grades, as he was the Lions highest-graded defender in Week 1.

Unfortunately, Will Harris has not demonstrated that he belongs out on the field with any regularity, as he was among the worst-graded defenders for Detroit in Week 1.

Here is a look at the highest and lowest Pro Football Focus-graded members of the Detroit Lions' roster, following Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

D'Andre Swift -- 82.3

Penei Sewell -- 79.8

T.J. Hockenson -- 69.1

Jonah Jackson -- 67.6

D.J. Chark -- 66.1

Shane Zylstra -- 60.0

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 59.2

Taylor Decker -- 58.5

Brock Wright -- 58.1

Quintez Cephus -- 57.4

Top PFF-graded defensive players

Malcolm Rodriguez -- 73.4

Deshon Elliott -- 70.7

Chris Board -- 70.3

Tracy Walker III -- 70.1

Mike Hughes -- 67.4

Isaiah Buggs -- 65.5

Jeff Okudah -- 63.1

Alim McNeill -- 57.7

Aidan Hutchinson -- 56.3

John Cominsky -- 55.6

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

Jamaal Williams -- 55.0

Matt Nelson -- 52.1

Jared Goff -- 49.5

Frank Ragnow -- 48.8

Logan Stenberg -- 25.9

Worst PFF-graded defensive players