Michael Brockers: Dan Campbell 'Reminds Me of Sean McVay'
New Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers played under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay for a period of four years from 2017-20.
After spending time in Detroit for veteran minicamp, the veteran defensive lineman sees similarities between his new coach Dan Campbell and McVay.
Appearing on "The Jim Rome Show" Wednesday, Brockers shared thoughts about the new coaching staff and the importance of communication with players on a team's roster.
"Working with him (Campbell) is awesome, because he reminds me a lot of Sean McVay and how he came in, as far as he understands there's no ego when it comes to his coaching style. It's all about the team," Brockers told Rome.
Another reason for excitement this season in Motown centers around the new coaching staff.
Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have stocked the coaching staff full of ex-players, in an attempt to garner respect quickly from players.
"They have an understanding of what we go through, so they understand it's going to be tough," Brockers said. "Communication is vital. The way you communicate is vital, because a lot of guys don't want to be yelled at or screamed at."
Brockers and the Lions came to terms on a new three-year, $24 million deal, after he was traded to Detroit by the Rams.
