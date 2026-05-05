DJ Reader Departs Detroit Lions: Was It Correct Decision to Move On?

Veteran DJ Reader has found a new home for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

After spending two seasons with the Detroit Lions, the 31-year-old has inked a two-year contract with the New York Giants for $12.5 million, with the opportunity to earn more in the deal with incentives.

Reader was a solid free agency signing for the Lions back in 2024. In his first season, he was able to return to form, overcoming a quad injury suffered when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2025, there were more ups and downs, as Detroit's defensive line struggled with consistency.

Reader did not have the same sack total as in 2024 and recorded a 68.9 PFF grade (30th among interior linemen). He did not record a single sack in his final season in Motown.

The team made a concerted effort to get younger following a disappointing 2025 season. With former first-round pick Tyleik Willaims expected to take a step forward, it was likely the right call to let Reader walk.

Following Day 3 of the draft, general manager Brad Holmes shared why the team likes the selections of defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West in later rounds.

“Both of them, really, their ability to apply pressure as sub-rushers. Gill-Howard, obviously, came from Northern Illinois and then when he came here (Tennessee), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor. He’s 100 miles per hour. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s quick, he’s relentless, he’s instinctive, and he can win quick," said Holmes. "So, that was intriguing about him. And then the same way with Tyre West. He was kind of part of a rotation with a lot of defensive linemen that were NFL-caliber players.

"It wasn’t really a knock that he wasn’t really getting all of the snaps, it was just they had a lot of guys. But, when he would come in, he would take advantage of the opportunities that he got in terms of being able to apply pressure and get to the quarterback," Holmes added. "He was one that we brought him in for a visit, enjoyed the time that we spent with him, and felt really good about it.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.