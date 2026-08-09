Lions Find New Backup QB in Veteran Josh Dobbs

The Detroit Lions have wasted little time adding another veteran quarterback to the roster.

After head coach Dan Campbell announced that Teddy Bridgewater is stepping away from the team, they needed to find a capable backup to add to the roster. They did so Sunday, as reports indicated that the Lions have signed veteran Josh Dobbs to a one-year contract.

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, Dobbs' contract is worth $1.425 million with $475,000 guaranteed. He will step into the backup role, behind Jared Goff and ahead of undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer.

Detroit also reportedly worked out former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener, as well as UFL MVP Jack Plummer. Ultimately, though, the team elected to move forward with Dobbs.

The Lions begin preseason play on Thursday, so Dobbs may be asked to get up to speed quickly in an effort to take some of the workload off of Altmyer. Goff will not play in Thursday's game.

He broke in as a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and made his NFL debut in 2018 playing five games. He would appear in one more game for the Steelers in 2020, then would suit up for several different organizations throughout the next several years.

After bouncing around the league early in his career, including a short stint in Detroit on the practice squad in 2022, Dobbs made his mark in 2023. That season begain with the Arizona Cardinals, where he worked closely with new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing while Petzing was in his first year with the Cardinals.

Now, Petzing is the Lions' offensive coordinator, and Dobbs' familiarity with his style and scheme could make for a relatively smooth transition.

The #Lions are signing veteran Josh Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million deal with $475k fully guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



It’s a significant commitment to Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/UjQ8lUBXB4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 9, 2026

Dobbs would start eight games for the Cardinals that year, as Kyler Murray was sidelined recovering from a torn ACL. He went 1-7 as a starter and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings when Murray returned, as the Vikings were looking to replace injured veteran Kirk Cousins.

It wound up being a solid move for the Vikings, as Dobbs was thrust into action in relief of Jaren Hall and wound up leading the team to a win in his first appearance against the Atlanta Falcons. He would lead the team to a win in his first start the following week, and finished 2-2 in four starts for the Vikings.

Dobbs was benched ultimately from the role following a lackluster showing against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game which the Vikings won 3-0.

He would land with the San Francisco 49ers the following year, then the New England Patriots last season where he would back up Drake Maye on the team's journey to the Super Bowl.

In his career, Dobbs has logged 27 appearances with 15 starts, notching 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Dobbs also has some mobility, as he's rushed for 515 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.