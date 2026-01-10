Lions David Shaw Interviews With NFC South Team

The Detroit Lions have multiple assistants who are drawing interest for coordinator positions across the NFL.

In addition to special teams assistant Jett Modkins interviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Special Teams Coordinator, passing game coordinator David Shaw has received a look. On Saturday, the Buccaneers that Shaw was among their first round of interviews for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Also included in the Buccaneers' interview process is Israel Woolfork, who is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals. Tampa Bay finished the 2025 season 8-9 and narrowly missed the playoffs after losing out in a tiebreaker as part of a three-way tie for the NFC South division title.

Detroit has an offensive coordinator vacancy of its own after parting ways with John Morton after one season. Among the first few reported candidates for that opening were David Blough, who was soon promoted to Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, Jake Peezy and Tee Martin.

It is unclear whether or not Shaw is a candidate internally for Detroit's own offensive coordinator position.

Shaw joined the Lions' coaching staff last offseason as the passing game coordinator after previously working in the Denver Broncos' front office in 2024. He has plenty of NFL experience, including stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, the now Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.

We've completed interviews with David Shaw, Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator, and Israel Woolfork, Arizona Cardinals Quarterbacks Coach, for our offensive coordinator position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2026

Though he has never been a coordinator at the NFL level, he has been an offensive coordinator in college under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. After Harbaugh left the Cardinal for the NFL, Shaw took over as head coach and held the position from 2011-22.

Shaw took over as passing game coordinator for Tanner Engstrand, who became the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets under Aaron Glenn, who was the former Lions defensive coordinator.

The Lions' offense had some success in the 2025 season with Shaw operating the passing game, as quarterback Jared Goff had one of his most efficient seasons. Detroit saw Jahmyr Gibbs surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year, and both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

Inconsistency was an unfortunate theme for the Lions' offense, as Morton was stripped of play-calling duties following the team's Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit lost three straight crucial games down the stretch that resulted in them ultimately being eliminated from the postseason.

Detroit managed to win its regular season finale and finish 9-8, giving them a fourth consecutive winning season.

More from Lions OnSI: