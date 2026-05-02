One Trade Detroit Lions Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The Detroit Lions were busy adding help in areas of need during the NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes made the most of his seven selections, targeting many of the areas where they needed more depth. As a result, the team should feel as though its in a good place from a depth standpoint.

However, the team still has some available cap space that could be utilized to bring in more additions to help round out the roster. One area the team could benefit from making an addition is on the defensive line, particularly the interior.

The Lions added a pair of edge rushers in Derrick Moore and Tyre West during the Draft. On the other hand, they are lacking some depth on the defensive line after losing Roy Lopez and electing not to re-sign DJ Reader.

In terms of options on the trade market, one name that is eye-catching is Cincinnati Bengals interior defensive lineman T.J. Slaton. The Bengals have made some additions over the course of the offseason, and as a result Slaton could be a player they're willing to move.

Cincinnati was busy making some moves this offseason, inking Jonathan Allen to a deal and trading their first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Factor in other returning options like Kris Jenkins and B.J. Hill, and the Bengals are certainly deep enough to potentially part ways with a veteran like Slaton who is entering the final year of his current contract.

As a veteran in the last year of his contract, Slaton may not be an overly expensive option on the trade market. Bleacher Report, which listed him amongst its top-10 players on the trade block after the draft, had his market set at a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Slaton's contract is certainly affordable, as he is set to make a base salary of $5.72 million and a prorated signing bonus of $2.5 million. The Lions have the cap space to take this on, and with just one year left on his deal it would not be a costly or long-term commitment that could prevent them from retaining their young talent.

His contract carries a cap hit of $9.16 million, which the Lions could certainly absorb within their 2026 budget.

A starter in all 17 of the Bengals' games last year, Slaton is coming off the best season of his career. He finished with a career-high three sacks, and at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds fits the typical mold of a nose tackle.

Currently, the Lions' options at nose tackle next to Alim McNeill include Tyleik Williams and Chris Smith. Newly signed free agent Jay Tufele is also an option, though he has more production and experience working in the B gap.

The Lions also have the likes of Levi Onwuzurike and sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard as options for their three-technique position, but the nose tackle spot could use another veteran addition to provide rotational depth.

Williams could certainly be due for a jump in production and playing time in his second NFL season, but the Lions would be wise to add another A gap option to spell him at times and serve as a run-stuffer.

Smith is a player the Lions have called upon in the past, but he's spent most of his career bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.

Slaton, meanwhile, played 155 snaps aligned in the A gap for the Bengals' defense last year. He earned a 44.0 overall defensive grade, a 41.1 run defense grade. He also has some upside as a pass-rushing option, as he had a 57.9 pass-rush grade and had 19 total pressures last season.

As a result, Slaton would be a nice one-year option to both elevate the defensive line rotation and provide some leadership and competition for Williams.