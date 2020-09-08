SI.com
Poll: Will Mitchell Trubisky Torch Detroit's Defense?

John Maakaron

In two November losses to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions significantly struggled to limit the productivity of Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. 

The fourth-year quarterback has a career record of 3-0 as a starter against Detroit.

Last season, he threw for 511 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception, in two November victories over the Lions.

"Trubisky has done a great job against us. He’s obviously a very athletic, mobile quarterback," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday in a video conference. "He gets the ball out extremely fast. I think he has some great skill players around him. I just think there are so many guys that cause you issues and cause problems for the defense. And certainly Allen Robinson and Tarik Cohen are great players that he can get the ball to quickly."

amani
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In Detroit's season opener at Ford Field, Patricia & Co. welcome in a Bears team looking to build upon last season's 8-8 record.

"I just think they’ve done a really good job. (Bears) head coach Matt Nagy has done a great job of getting his team ready to go in all the situations -- both when we played them in Chicago and then, certainly on short weeks when we played at Thanksgiving time, too. That’s why we know they’re a tough team," Patricia explained. "They have a great defense. They’ve got solid guys on special teams that just make plays. They’ve got two of the best returners on special teams in the league. It’ll be a big challenge, and we know how good of a team they are."

In its home debut, Detroit will be featuring a couple of new defensive backs and a veteran safety in its effort to stop Chicago's offense. 

Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and veteran Justin Coleman will also be looking to improve upon their respective performances last year.

Do you think Trubisky and the Bears' offense will find a way to torch Detroit's defense, or will Patricia finally dial up the correct scheme to limit what Chicago can accomplish? 

Vote and comment below.

