What Round is Earliest Lions Should Select an Offensive Player in NFL Draft?

At this point, there is no scenario that could justify the Lions selecting an offensive player in the first round.

Too many issues on defense and not enough impactful players derailed the 2019 season.

The first round selection this season must be dedicated to a defensive player. No question. Bottom line.

But then things get interesting. In my first SI Lions Maven mock draft, the Lions are selecting wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU.

Will Burchfield of 97.1 the Ticket suggests that Detroit should look to solidify the running back position by selecting either Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin or J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State in the second round.

Burchfield writes:

"If the Lions want to build a legitimate backfield -- instead of rifling through the bargain bin -- they have to be willing to pay the price.

It doesn't feel like Detroit will go offense in the first round. Its expensive defense is somehow desperate for more help. So is its expensive offensive line, and maybe Quinn is best served fixing that piece of the puzzle (again) before bringing in another running back. But the biggest mark against Quinn in his four years as GM is the Lions' lack of top-tier talent.

Dobbins and Taylor could change that. There might be concerns about the miles they accrued in college, but isn't health the more important question? The Lions overlooked that factor in regard to Johnson, consciously so, and now they're without him for the second straight December. They don't need to replace Johnson, and this isn't about that.

This is about adding more premium talent at a position where they don't have enough."

So when is the earliest the Lions should draft an offensive player?

Vote and leave a comment below.

Read Next: 3 and Outs Hurt Lions Against Vikings

To Vote