Longtime Commanders Fan Kevin Durant Was Absolutely Elated Over Playoff Win vs. Lions
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is a native of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, so it's no surprise that he was jubilant over the Washington Commanders' victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night to advance to the franchise's first NFC championship game in 33 years.
The 45-31 victory in which the Washington defense forced five Detroit turnovers led to the Commanders pulling off the stunning upset over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Durant was lucky enough to be in the house to witness the victory at Ford Field after the Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons in Detroit earlier in the day on Saturday.
While Durant didn't appreciate Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs mocking his signature pregame dance after a first half touchdown, the Suns star got the last laugh.
The Commanders will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, and you can count on Durant being locked into next Sunday's NFC title game as the Commanders aim to advance to the Super Bowl.