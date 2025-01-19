Longtime Commanders Fan Kevin Durant Was Absolutely Elated Over Playoff Win vs. Lions

SI

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was elated over the Washington Commanders' playoff victory.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is a native of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, so it's no surprise that he was jubilant over the Washington Commanders' victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night to advance to the franchise's first NFC championship game in 33 years.

The 45-31 victory in which the Washington defense forced five Detroit turnovers led to the Commanders pulling off the stunning upset over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Durant was lucky enough to be in the house to witness the victory at Ford Field after the Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons in Detroit earlier in the day on Saturday.

While Durant didn't appreciate Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs mocking his signature pregame dance after a first half touchdown, the Suns star got the last laugh.

The Commanders will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, and you can count on Durant being locked into next Sunday's NFC title game as the Commanders aim to advance to the Super Bowl.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

