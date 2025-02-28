Los Angeles Rams Sign Star Tackle Alaric Jackson to Lucrative Contract Extension
The 26-year-old was set to hit the open market when the new league year begins. Now he will stay in Los Angeles.
The busy Friday for the Los Angeles Rams has continued.
After agreeing to a restructured contract with veteran starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have also agreed to a contract extension with starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million deal that will keep him in Los Angeles through the end of the 2027 season.
Jackson was a key offseason priority for Los Angeles, as he was set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March. He has emerged as a key cog to the Rams' offensive line over the last two seasons, as he has made 29 starts.
The Rams have now locked up two important members of the offense as they reload for the 2025 season.
