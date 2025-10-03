Mac Jones Reveals Ice-Cold Message Kyle Shanahan Told Him Before 49ers' Upset Win
The odds were stacked against the 49ers ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams. Already dealing with a multitude of injuries, the short week didn't help San Francisco, who were missing quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.
With Purdy out, backup Mac Jones was charged with starting for the 49ers again. Though Jones started and won two games for the 49ers earlier this season, Thursday's game provided a whole new challenge. Not only would Jones not be able to throw to Pearsall and Jennings this time, but also he was facing a strong Rams team in an important divisional matchup with the NFC West lead on the line.
Given the circumstances, the 49ers were underdogs entering the game. Before kickoff, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan used that to help fuel him and his quarterback.
"Kyle came up to me before the game and he was pissed how we were underdogs, so he was like, 'Let it fly.' I was like, 'Coach, you don't have to tell me twice,'" Jones relayed to Kaylee Hartung of Prime Video after the game. "We made that happen, just happy for the guys, what a great team win."
Jones lived up to the moment. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Even when he went down in pain during the second quarter or the game went to overtime, Jones held tough and did what he needed to help the 49ers ear a crucial win.
“He played his ass off," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "Was unbelievable in the first half. Got banged up in the second half and battled through it and protected the ball going against that defense and throwing the ball that many times without having a turnover, I can’t say enough good things about Mac.”
On Shanahan's part, he devised an incredible game plan for Jones and the weapons available. Shanahan created plenty of easy plays and passes for Jones to get the ball out of his hands quickly and allow his players to pick up first downs. This allowed the 49ers to score touchdowns on their first two drives to take an early lead, and control the clock throughout the game.
It cannot be understated how no matter the quarterback, receivers or weapons he has, Shanahan practically always puts his players in position to succeed. This time it was Jones who executed, and now the 49ers head back to San Francisco 4-1.